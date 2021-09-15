Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Colonies transfer: MCG to assess deficient infra, prepare estimates for eight colonies
gurugram news

Colonies transfer: MCG to assess deficient infra, prepare estimates for eight colonies

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will set up committees to assess the deficient infrastructure and service estimates of eight private colonies, developers of which have agreed to transfer the colonies to the civic body
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The MCG takeover of 11 colonies was announced in November 2019 under the second phase of the transfers, after the transfer of nine private colonies under the first phase in 2016. So far, eight developers have agreed to the handover and MCG will assess the infra and prepare estimates. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will set up committees to assess the deficient infrastructure and service estimates of eight private colonies, developers of which have agreed to transfer the colonies to the civic body as part of its takeover of municipal services in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

The development follows a review meeting held on Wednesday, in which the municipal commissioner reviewed the status of 11 private colonies that are to be taken over by the MCG. The commissioner directed officials to prepare a report of deficient services based on the service estimates obtained from eight developers. “The executive engineers of the respective zones in which these colonies fall should prepare the estimates,” Ahuja is quoted in a statement released by the MCG.

The next review of the situation is scheduled for September 23, according to the statement.

According to MCG officials, developers of Mayfield Garden, Malibu Towne, Vipul World, Sushant Lok-2, Sushant Lok-3, Greenwood City, Rosewood City, Uppal Housing have agreed to hand over the colonies, while developers of Ardee City, DLF Phase-4 and DLF-5 are yet to give their consent for the transfer.

The MCG takeover of these colonies was announced in November 2019 under the second phase of the transfers, after the transfer of nine private colonies under the first phase in 2016. The Haryana government started the transfer of private colonies in 2016 as residents wanted government agencies to take care of civic issues in colonies developed by private realtors.

In December 2020, MCG councillors of wards across the city had taken up the issue of colony transfer with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and pressed him to expedite the transfer of private colonies to the MCG.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, who attended the meeting said that service estimates have already been obtained for the eight colonies and now, reports of deficient work need to be prepared to execute the pending works and services.

