Concern for Gurugram: Chronic civic woes mar Sec 47’s prime status, say locals

Despite being centrally located and regarded as a prime residential hub with high-rise apartments and access to schools and hospitals, Gurugram’s Sector 47 continues to face persistent civic issues, residents said, pointing to deteriorating roads, illegal garbage dumping, faulty streetlights and recurring waterlogging.

A cratered and waterlogged stretch of an internal road in Sector 47, in Gurugram, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents said these issues have continued despite repeated complaints to authorities, highlighting gaps in basic infrastructure and maintenance.

‘Illegal dumping, sanitation lapses’

Residents suggested that sanitation staff attendance be monitored by RWAs to ensure accountability. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A key concern is a nearly 10-acre vacant plot owned by Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which residents said has turned into an unauthorised dumping ground.

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{{^usCountry}} “The entire stretch now resembles a landfill, with tractors and trolleys frequently unloading waste,” residents said, raising environmental and public health concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire stretch now resembles a landfill, with tractors and trolleys frequently unloading waste,” residents said, raising environmental and public health concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, we had constructed a boundary wall around the plot to curb illegal dumping, but it was broken overnight. Since then, the dumping has continued unchecked,” said Virender Tyagi, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, we had constructed a boundary wall around the plot to curb illegal dumping, but it was broken overnight. Since then, the dumping has continued unchecked,” said Virender Tyagi, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents added that the land, located adjacent to a private school, exposes students to waste and dust daily. “The site is not just an eyesore but also raises serious questions about accountability and enforcement by civic authorities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents added that the land, located adjacent to a private school, exposes students to waste and dust daily. “The site is not just an eyesore but also raises serious questions about accountability and enforcement by civic authorities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In March, a major fire broke out at the same plot, as reported by HT. Fire department officials had said JCB machines and earthmovers were deployed to clear massive heaps of garbage, underscoring the scale of dumping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March, a major fire broke out at the same plot, as reported by HT. Fire department officials had said JCB machines and earthmovers were deployed to clear massive heaps of garbage, underscoring the scale of dumping. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhay Pathak, Apartment Owners Association (AOA) president of Bestech Park View Spa, said the dumping has continued for three to four years. “Despite complaints, no action has been seen. Even after the huge incident, the area was not cleared up.”

Ward councillor Kuldeep Yadav said he has raised the issue with authorities and suggested that HSVP develop a local market on the land. “Transforming the site into a functional market would be a far better option than keeping it vacant, which only makes it vulnerable to illegal dumping,” he said.

Vaishali Singh, administrator at HSVP, did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

Residents also flagged irregular road sweeping, citing a shortage of sanitation workers. “A total of 24 workers are required for this area, but barely 12 turn up—and whether they sweep regularly is itself questionable,” said Tyagi. He added that roads are often swept only once or twice a week.

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Residents suggested that sanitation staff attendance be monitored by RWAs to ensure accountability.

‘Roads damaged, streetlights faulty’

A cratered and waterlogged stretch of an internal road in Sector 47, in Gurugram, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents said internal roads remain in poor condition, particularly the stretch from the IKEA construction site to the DPS school in Sector 47.

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“The condition of roads is equally alarming. The stretch from IKEA crossing towards Bani Square and further along Vikas Marg is severely damaged,” said Vijay Shiv Nath, chairman of Malibu Towne RWA.

He added that pedestrian pathways are also dilapidated, with open manholes posing safety risks. “Walking on these pathways has become dangerous, with a constant risk of accidents,” he said.

In response to the plaints, Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), acknowledged sanitation concerns and said a new Request for Proposal (RFP), currently awaiting approval, outlines workforce requirements to address gaps.

“Instead of bitumen, we will take up the matter with the civic body to explore the use of interlocking tiles or RMC for road construction, as bituminous roads tend to deteriorate quickly and do not offer long-term durability,” he said.

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Residents also complained of frequently non-functional streetlights.

“There is always some issue with the streetlights, and they are not being properly repaired by MCG officials. Every other stretch remains poorly lit,” said Pathak.

Tyagi said the issue has persisted for the past two to two-and-a-half months. “Almost every day we have to report complaints on the non-functional streetlights,” he added.

Residents said Vikas Marg and several internal lanes remain poorly lit, raising safety concerns.

In response, a junior engineer at the MCG said technical faults had affected streetlights. “However, we will get it fixed so that residents don’t face any further trouble,” he said, asking not to be named.

A unkept green space near Huda Market in Sector 47, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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‘Waterlogging risks ahead of monsoon’

Residents said several parts of the sector remain prone to waterlogging due to inadequate desilting of drains.

They alleged that desilting has not been carried out properly or on time, leading to clogged stormwater lines and flooding even during moderate rainfall.

“During rains, the situation becomes such that even short distances cannot be covered without wading through water. It is a daily struggle to leave or return home,” said Pathak.

Nath said Vikas Marg is particularly affected during monsoon. “The accumulated water takes several hours to recede, disrupting daily movement and increasing the risk of damage and health issues,” he said.

In response, ward councillor Yadav said desilting work at Vikas Marg was undertaken earlier this year and is ongoing. “We are hoping that there will be no waterlogging this year in these sensitive areas. However, work of drainage desilting is ongoing and will be completed before monsoon.”

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“The residents urge the concerned authorities to take immediate and concrete steps to address these pressing issues and improve the overall living conditions in the area,” Nath said.

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