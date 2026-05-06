Concern for Gurugram: Chronic civic woes mar Sec 47’s prime status, say locals

Residents said these issues have continued despite repeated complaints to authorities, highlighting gaps in basic infrastructure and maintenance.

Despite being centrally located and regarded as a prime residential hub with high-rise apartments and access to schools and hospitals, Gurugram’s Sector 47 continues to face persistent civic issues, residents said, pointing to deteriorating roads, illegal garbage dumping, faulty streetlights and recurring waterlogging.

A key concern is a nearly 10-acre vacant plot owned by Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which residents said has turned into an unauthorised dumping ground.

“The entire stretch now resembles a landfill, with tractors and trolleys frequently unloading waste,” residents said, raising environmental and public health concerns.

“Earlier, we had constructed a boundary wall around the plot to curb illegal dumping, but it was broken overnight. Since then, the dumping has continued unchecked,” said Virender Tyagi, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Residents added that the land, located adjacent to a private school, exposes students to waste and dust daily. “The site is not just an eyesore but also raises serious questions about accountability and enforcement by civic authorities,” he said.

In March, a major fire broke out at the same plot, as reported by HT. Fire department officials had said JCB machines and earthmovers were deployed to clear massive heaps of garbage, underscoring the scale of dumping.

Abhay Pathak, Apartment Owners Association (AOA) president of Bestech Park View Spa, said the dumping has continued for three to four years. “Despite complaints, no action has been seen. Even after the huge incident, the area was not cleared up.”

Ward councillor Kuldeep Yadav said he has raised the issue with authorities and suggested that HSVP develop a local market on the land. “Transforming the site into a functional market would be a far better option than keeping it vacant, which only makes it vulnerable to illegal dumping,” he said.

Vaishali Singh, administrator at HSVP, did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

Residents also flagged irregular road sweeping, citing a shortage of sanitation workers. “A total of 24 workers are required for this area, but barely 12 turn up—and whether they sweep regularly is itself questionable,” said Tyagi. He added that roads are often swept only once or twice a week.

Residents suggested that sanitation staff attendance be monitored by RWAs to ensure accountability.

‘Roads damaged, streetlights faulty’