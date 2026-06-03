Concern for Gurugram: Cratered roads, filth leave Sector 39 residents fuming

Home to nearly 15,000 families and strategically located near key commercial areas, the sector continues to face infrastructure deficiencies despite repeated complaints to authorities, residents said.

Residents of Sector 39 have raised a host of civic concerns, including deteriorating roads, illegal garbage dumping, sanitation issues, encroachments and inadequate monsoon preparedness, saying these problems continue to affect daily life in one of Gurugram’s prominent residential sectors.

The poor condition of roads emerged as one of the most pressing concerns. Residents said several stretches across the sector are riddled with potholes, while others remain incomplete after repair and development works. They said the issue is particularly severe in pockets B and C, where damaged and half-finished roads have made commuting difficult and raised safety concerns.

Ravinder Yadav, a resident of Sector 39, said the road connecting the sector to Medanta Hospital is in a severely deteriorated condition, and a 600-700 metre stretch remains incomplete.

“We do not have proper access to the main road. The road is in a terrible state, and the 600-700 metre stretch has become a major inconvenience for every resident,” he said.

Residents said internal roads that were recarpeted a few years ago are once again in need of urgent repairs.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue with both the councillor and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), but no concrete action has been taken so far. Every time, a new reason is cited for the delay, with the latest being a shortage of bitumen. With the monsoon approaching, we fear the repair work will be pushed back once again,” said Bhagwat Kataria, an RWA member of Sector 39 Pocket B.

A junior official at MCG said tenders for several road projects have been approved. “The service road connecting the sector to Medanta will be turned into a model road, and the tender has been allotted,” he said.

“First, stormwater drains and sewer lines will be constructed, followed by the development of roads,” he added, noting that tenders for internal roads have also been allotted.

“Since there was a shortage of bitumen in the past few months, the work was halted. However, now we have asked contractors to carry the work out for the recarpeting of sector roads,” the official said.

Repeated calls and messages from HT to ward councillor Ruchi (single name) elicited no response.

Garbage, encroachment