Concern for Gurugram: Manesar Sector 81 residents flag civic woes

Residents said the sector’s overall image has improved in recent years, but several problems remain unresolved. “The sector has improved over the last six years. I moved to Manesar in 2019, but many issues still remain unresolved. These problems are not just an eyesore but also a major concern for the sector,” said Kumar Ashok, a resident of Sector 81.

Despite its “strategic location and connectivity,” Sector 81 in Manesar is grappling with multiple civic issues, residents said, citing illegal garbage dumping, sewage discharge, lack of pedestrian infrastructure, stray cattle, and drainage problems.

Residents alleged rampant illegal garbage dumping in the sector, particularly near Vipul Lavanya Society, where a large dumping site has developed over time. “It is not just an eyesore but also a major health hazard for residents living nearby as well as for commuters. The dumping area has increased over time. Despite several visits and inspections, no action has been taken by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar,” said Smriti Narayani, a resident of Vipul Lavanya.

“We were told that action would be taken after Diwali. However, even Holi has passed and the dumping yard remains unchanged,” said KL Verma, RWA president of Microtek Greenburg.

Locals said waste has been piling up for over a year. “The situation has not improved even a bit. In fact, the dumping site is expanding day by day,” said Verma, adding that trucks continue to dump garbage at the site, increasing risks of diseases such as malaria and dengue.

Residents also alleged frequent incidents of waste burning, particularly after Diwali and during winter months. “Thick smoke often rises from the area. The waste is usually set on fire at night to make dumping easier. This has become a rampant and recurring problem,” said Narayani, adding that another open ground near a private hospital close to the society also sees regular waste burning.

Responding to the issue, Sumit Kumar, sanitation inspector at the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), said efforts to clear the dumping site are underway. “The area has accumulated a large amount of waste, and cleaning is in progress. It will take some time, but we assure residents that the site will be cleared soon,” he said.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Ward Councillor Suman Kumari did not respond to HT.

Sewage treatment concerns

Residents also raised concerns that sewage treatment plants (STPs) in several societies are not connected to the main pipeline, leading to treated water being discharged on roads or nearby open land.

“Most of the societies in our sector are not connected to the main sewage pipeline. As a result, STP water is often removed through tankers and dumped on open land. We have been living here for years, and it is high time the corporation ensures that our STPs are properly connected to the main lines,” said Verma.

Ashok added that treated water often ends up on open land or roads, creating foul smells and breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Nijesh Manderna, executive engineer at MCM, said most societies in the area hold a General Licence for Discharge (GLD) for their STPs. “Having a GLD licence means that the responsibility to treat sewage water to the prescribed standards rests entirely with the society or developer,” he said.

Road infra and stray cattle

Residents said that although roads in the sector were recently recarpeted, the main thoroughfares still lack footpaths, green belts and service roads.

“Footpaths are a problem across the city. Roads are built, but pedestrian safety is often overlooked. It is unfortunate that residents have to demand basic infrastructure in an area that calls itself the ‘Millennium City’. If we want to compete with places like Singapore, authorities first need to prioritise road safety,” said Anisha Mukherjee, a resident of Sector 81.

Verma added that the main road and the Sector 81/86 connecting road lack green belts and service lanes, increasing the risk of wrong-way driving and accidents.

Residents also flagged the presence of stray cattle and dogs. According to an official report accessed by HT, Manesar has around 2,000 stray cattle and about 8,000 stray dogs.

“On the main roads, cars often share space with stray cattle. It’s not just an eyesore; it creates serious problems, causing traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents,” said Ashok.

A senior official said the tender related to stray dogs in Manesar is in the final stage. “Within next week it will be finalised, and by April, the sterilisation and vaccination will be rolled out,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official , requesting anonymity, said, “Repair of damaged and broken footpaths will be taken up by GMDA. Additionally, GMDA will plan surface drains combined with footpaths in areas lacking pedestrian paths to enhance pedestrian safety.”

Drainage and monsoon concerns

Residents also pointed to choked or inadequate drains in the sector. “During the monsoon, waterlogging becomes a frequent issue. Streets get submerged, disrupting traffic and making daily commuting a challenge,” said Narayani.

A junior official at MCM said a tender has been floated for desilting drains. “The drains will be desilted before the monsoon. If there is any waterlogging in low-lying areas, our machinery will be deployed to clear the path,” the official said.