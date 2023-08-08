Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that a party delegation, comprising senior leaders who were going to Nuh to meet those affected by the communal violence on July 31, were stopped from entering the district. Congress leaders alleged that around 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the Rewasan toll plaza on the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway to stop the Congress delegation.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other party leaders were stopped on their way to violence-hit areas of Nuh on Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party said that around 70 Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and state party president Udan Bhan, had reached the Nuh district border around 2.30pm but were not allowed to enter the district.

Also Read: In Nuh clashes lurk old patterns of sectarianism

The Congress delegation’s visit comes just over a week after communal violence broke out in Nuh on July 31 in which six people were killed.

MP Deepender Hooda, who led the delegation said that had the authorities deployed even half the police force used to stop the delegation, the riots in Nuh would have been prevented. “We wanted to meet those who have suffered loss of life and property, and whose houses were demolished illegally. We wanted to know the suffering of every religion and every community, and wanted to heal their wounds,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Haryana deputy CM admits ‘lapses’ led to Nuh violence

“We want to know why adequate police force was not deployed for the safety of the religious procession and who was responsible for the complete failure of intelligence agencies. This sabotage has been planned as an experiment in Nuh by the Bharatiya Janata Party to polarise the Hindus and Muslims and create a permanent wedge, which can benefit it in national and state elections next year,” said senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav.

HT reached out to officials from the district administration who did not respond to queries seeking a comment.

Also Read: Nuh residents say properties targeted were not illegal

Meanwhile, BJP on Tuesday evening announced that its own delegation, led by state president OP Dhankhar, will visit Nuh to assess the ground situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail