Construction ban imposed in Gurugram with implementation of GRAP stage three

Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Saturday imposed a ban on construction activities to curb dust pollution in the city, in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It also imposed restrictions on the operation of industrial units as prescribed in stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). HSPCB officials said different agencies in the city have been asked to enforce the ban barring specific infrastructure projects and projects of national importance allowed by CAQM.

The CAQM on Saturday observed that according to the air quality forecast, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days, owing to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. “In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the subcommittee decided that all actions envisaged under stage three of GRAP — ’severe air quality’ (Delhi AQI ranging between 401 to 450) be implemented by all agencies in Delhi NCR, in addition to actions under stage one and two,” the order issued by the commission said.

The air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday with an AQI reading of 377. Air quality experts said that low wind speeds and lower mixing height, along with an increase in stubble-burning incidents, have contributed to the rise in pollution levels which is expected to further worsen in the coming days.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, said that construction and demolition activities have been banned in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram. He further informed that construction activities will be allowed at railway and Metro sites, airports, bus terminals, hospitals, infrastructure projects, and projects with national security implications. “We have asked all departments and civic agencies to immediately implement the curbs envisaged under stage three of GRAP apart from those already in force under stages two and one. Penalties will be imposed on those violating the construction ban and we will strictly act against them. We also appeal to city residents to follow the norms and help implement the curbs,” he said.

According to CAQM directions, all kinds of earth-moving work, structural construction work, demolitions, transfer of raw materials, operation of batching plants, digging of drains, cutting and fixing of tiles, along with similar activities which cause dust pollution are banned till further notice. Singh further said that only non-dust-producing activities such as plumbing, wiring, carpentry and interior decoration are allowed at construction sites. HSPCB officials said that restrictions have been imposed on the operation of industrial units based on whether the industrial areas have PNG supply and infrastructure.

Sandeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB and district nodal officer (pollution) said that brick kilns and hot mix plants not using approved fuel shall remain closed. “The operation of stone crushers, mining and allied activities which cause dust pollution are not allowed till further directions,” he informed. The CAQM order said units not using approved fuel in industrial areas having PNG supply will remain closed. It also issued specific directions for industries having no CNG supply or infrastructure such as regulating days of operation. “We have informed all agencies to implement the norms strictly. We have also reached out to industry owners and informed them of the curbs,” Singh added.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said that it has also issued directions to officials to impose the ban on construction activities and to also increase the sprinkling of water on roads and expand mechanised sweeping.

