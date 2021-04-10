Construction on stretch linking Rampura Chowk-Pataudi Road to commence next month

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development (GMDA) is likely to start revamping a key 5.6-kilometre road that links Rampura Chowk on national highway (NH) 48 and Pataudi Road from next month.

The stretch carries a heavy volume of traffic from Pataudi and Western Peripheral Highway towards the new Gurugram sectors. For those travelling on NH 48 from Jaipur towards Delhi, the stretch will serve as an alternative to bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll and can also provide easier access to residents living on Dwarka Expressway.

Currently, the stretch is designed as a “sector dividing road” passing through residential sectors such as sector 81, 81A, 82, 82A, 85, 86, 89, and 90. It is riddled with potholes, heavily broken and unlevelled, making it extremely difficult to drive on. It is also inadequately lit, with several dark stretches.

GMDA officials said that they will be building the road afresh as its existing base cannot handle the large volume of vehicles, especially the weight of heavy vehicles that lead to its degrading.

As part of the construction, GMDA will be expanding the stretch to a six-lane road with service roads, cycle tracks and footpaths on both sides of the road, running parallel to each other.

“The tendering process has started, and all the submitted bids will be opened on May 5, following which a contractor will be finalised. We are aiming to start on-site construction from May-end onwards,” said Shweta Sharma, executive engineer, infrastructure division 1, GMDA, who is overseeing the project.

On Thursday, GMDA opened bids for this project for potential contractors.

“We have set a deadline of 18 months for the concessionaire to complete the project. Besides cycle tracks, footpaths, service lanes; three roundabouts and two T-junctions will also be redeveloped in this project,” said Sharma.

GMDA officials said that the finalised contractor will maintain the stretch for a period of four years after construction.

As per GMDA officials, privy to the matter, LED streetlights will also be installed along the six-kilometre stretch under this project along with the development of green belts.

They further said that the drains will be aligned in such a manner that rainwater will first be sprinkled on green belts before proceeding towards stormwater drains.

As per GMDA’s design plan, each carriageway will measure around 5.6 kilometres in length and 14 metres in width. The five-kilometre footpath and cycle track will be two metres and 2.5 metres wide respectively on each side. The service lane will measure around 5.2 kilometres with 5.5 metres width.

The entire project is expected to cost around ₹57 crore, said officials.