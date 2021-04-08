Containment zones increased to 61, condominiums affected

The district administration on Thursday increased the number of containment zones in the city from 35 to 61, covering several gated communities and condominiums on the Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Road and adjoining areas, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, even as the city continued to record a spike in cases, with 741 infections reported on Thursday.

Health department officials said that most of these condominiums fall under the jurisdiction of public health centres at Badshahpur, Palta, Bhangrola, Daultabad and Fazilpur. They said the situation is unlike last year when most cases were concentrated in urban villages and plotted colonies.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that opening of offices and factories, relaxation in holding social functions and laxity in observing Covid norms, such as wearing masks, are the primary reasons for the surge in the Covid-19 infections. “There has been a slight change in the pattern of the spread and more cases this year are being reported from condominiums. Due to rising cases, the localised spreads were identified. The district administration has accepted our recommendations and increased the containment zones to 61 from 35,” said Yadav.

Yadav also said that the department has increased testing to 8,000 on Thursday, which is an increase of 3,000 from about 10 days ago. “The infected people and areas are being isolated and contained to stop the spread. We have also increased vaccination in different areas and extended to industries as well, to tackle the situation,” he said.

As per the details shared by the health department, 10 containment zones were notified under the Badshahpur public health centre (PHC), all of which are located inside condominiums.

Health officials said that instead of sealing entire towers, they have notified specific floors as containment zones. For instance, in Ireo Victory Valley, the department has notified 12 floors of a tower as a containment zone.

Further, five containment zones notified under Bhangrola PHC and three notified under Fazilpur PHC also fall inside condominiums, officials said.

Two containment zones were also notified in Tulip (one tower) and GPL Eden Heights societies, under the Palra PHC near Badshahpur.

According to the health department data, containment zones were also notified in Rajiv Nagar East and West, and Sheetla Colony, under Rajiv Nagar and Bhondsi PHCs, due to a surge in cases in plotted areas. Three containment zones were notified under the Chanderlok PHC as well, as cases have been rapidly rising in the area, officials said.

Meanwhile, Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, also held a review meeting with the nodal officers, during which he reiterated that all safety precautions to curb the spread of the virus must be enforced in markets and public spaces. Garg also said that around 300,000 people in the district were vaccinated till Thursday and efforts are being made to extend the vaccine outreach.