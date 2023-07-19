Water samples lifted from three Orris condos in Ggm found unfit for consumption

All five water samples, collected by the health department from three Orris condominiums in Sector 85 on Sunday after residents protested over contaminated supply, have been found to be unfit for consumption, said health officials on Wednesday.

Residents of Orris Aster Court, Orris Carnation Residency and Orris Aster Court Premier hold a protest against supply of contaminated water to their societies on July 16. (HT Photo)

The health department shared the test reports with residents on Wednesday and also informed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which supplies the water, to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The health department in its report said, “Five water samples were taken for bacteriological lab tests from the society dated 16.7.23. In the water bacteriological lab tests, all five samples were found unfit for human consumption.”

Around 150 persons living in the three Orris condominiums -- Orris Aster Court, Orris Carnation Residency and Orris Aster Court Premier -- had fallen ill in the past 15 to 20 days after consuming the contaminated supply, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) said.

The RWA also said the three condominiums are part of a single licensed colony spanning 29 acres.

The resident of the three condos on Sunday held a protest alleging that their water supply was contaminated. They said there has been an outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases among families over the past few days, and demanded action. There are over 1,000 families living in these condominiums.

“On Sunday, the health department had conducted a health camp in the society and collected blood samples of 32 residents apart from collecting water samples from five different points in the three condominiums,” an RWA member said.

The test report further said samples were taken from Orris Carnation after treatment, raw water from Orris Carnation, supply water from treatment facility in Aster Court, raw water from the children’s park and tap water from the park. “All samples were found unfit for human consumption,” the report by civil surgeon, Gurugram, said.

The RWA said the results have proved that their apprehensions correct. They demanded that those responsible for this negligence be brought to book and corrective measures taken immediately.

“We have requested the GMDA to ensure that water supply is made safe at the earliest. The water should be made potable and fit for consumption. We request the authorities to take corrective measures immediately,” said Paramvir Bhardwaj, a member of the RWA.

Priyank Saxena, a resident, said, “ I feel cheated. This so-called “Millennium City Gurugram” lacks basic necessities such as water, roads. We pay tax to the government. Where is our hard earned money going?”

The residents also alleged that despite repeated complaints to the facilities management, they failed to take act on the matter, leading to over 150 residents falling ill.

When asked about the matter, GMDA spokesperson said ,”The matter has been brought into our notice and we are looking into it.”

The GMDA officials had earlier said the condominium had also sourced water from private tankers and that could be the source of contamination.

The facilities management of the society did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking a response on the matter.

