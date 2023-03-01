Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Cop gets 5-year jail term in 2019 bribery case

Cop gets 5-year jail term in 2019 bribery case

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 01, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Gurugram: A court in Nuh sentenced an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 in a bribery case on Tuesday

Gurugram: A court in Nuh sentenced an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 5,000 in a bribery case on Tuesday.

Cop gets 5-year jail term in 2019 bribery case

ASI Prahlad Singh was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in January 2019 for accepting a bribe of 18,000 when he was posted as in-charge of a city police post in Punhana. After the order was pronounced, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said on Wednesday.

On January 14, 2019, a resident of Palwal filed a complaint to the vigilance bureau against Singh for demanding 18,000 in lieu of releasing his dumper, which was seized by the police. The vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the ASI red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.

The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal announced the order.

“Prahlad Singh is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of five years along with a fine of 2,000 for commission of offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act”, the court order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP