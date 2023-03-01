Gurugram: A court in Nuh sentenced an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 in a bribery case on Tuesday.

Cop gets 5-year jail term in 2019 bribery case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Prahlad Singh was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in January 2019 for accepting a bribe of ₹18,000 when he was posted as in-charge of a city police post in Punhana. After the order was pronounced, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said on Wednesday.

On January 14, 2019, a resident of Palwal filed a complaint to the vigilance bureau against Singh for demanding ₹18,000 in lieu of releasing his dumper, which was seized by the police. The vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the ASI red-handed while he was accepting the bribe.

The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Duggal announced the order.

“Prahlad Singh is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of five years along with a fine of ₹2,000 for commission of offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act”, the court order said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON