A Gurugram court has stayed further construction by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on a disputed structure in a society in Sector 50, after residents alleged the civic body was illegally building a ward councillor’s office on land earmarked for a community centre. Court halts MCG work on disputed structure in Gurugram Sec 50 township

In an order passed on May 16, additional district judge Yashwinder Paul Singh directed MCG to maintain the status quo and stop further construction until the trial court decides the residents’ plea seeking an injunction. The judge noted there was nothing on record to show MCG had obtained approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) or the district town planner for changing land use or constructing the office building and that allowing construction to continue could cause “irreparable loss” to residents, with public money also requiring protection pending a legality determination.

Court documents show the two-acre land belongs to realty firm which developed the society. The firm gave MCG an NOC in 2022 to build a community centre after the colony was handed over to the civic body.

“DTCP wrote to MCG after receiving complaints from the developer and residents, directing it to stop construction over zoning plan violations,” said a senior DTCP official.

The 2.099-acre plot was designated as a community centre in the sanctioned zoning plan of the township in Sectors 50 and 51. MCG had passed a tender in October 2025 with an estimated budget of ₹50 lakh for the construction of a two room ward committee office, with work beginning in February 2026.

The Residential Welfare Association (RWA) of the township had first approached a lower trial court this month, which directed MCG to halt construction pending document submission on May 22. Residents allege MCG not only continued work despite that order but also dumped construction waste in common areas.

“After the lower trial court’s order, MCG did not stop its work. It instead started dumping construction waste in common areas in the colony. We approached the police and filed a complaint,” said resident Rajeev Singhal, adding that scrap was dumped near a children’s play area. An allegation that MCG denied.

RWA member Manit Jaju said the developer had confirmed in writing that the land belonged to the builder and was approved as a community centre and that MCG’s NOC obtained in 2020 was specifically for a community centre and not a councillor’s office. The district court has directed MCG to submit all clarifications in the case, including an explanation on why the construction was undertaken. The land ownership has not been transferred to MCG. The civic body has only taken over maintenance responsibilities from the private developer.

MCG sub-divisional officer Manoj Ahlawat said the structure was being constructed on around 150 square yards of the land and had been approved by the commissioner. “As soon as the residents and DTCP raised concerns saying the construction was illegal, the work was stopped immediately. I have personally gone and inspected the site on Tuesday,” he said.

Ahlawat said MCG would shut the project in compliance with court orders and convert the partially built structure into a guard room “so that the money spent is not wasted”. Responding to allegations of construction scrap being dumped in an open yard, Ahlawat said the area was being temporarily used to store material for internal road construction. “We have asked the contractor to transport the construction materials back into his factory after the complaints from the resident… The contractor will remove the materials by Wednesday,” he said.

Following the additional district court’s direction, the lower trial court advanced its hearing to Tuesday from the previously scheduled May 22 date.