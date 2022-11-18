Court official assaulted while trying to take suspect for production to execute warrant

A suspect and his family members were booked for allegedly assaulting a court official when he tried to execute a conditional arrest warrant issued by a city court, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident had taken place on September 26 when Narender, a bailiff, reached residence of a suspect Parveen Yadav in Palam Vihar to take him on a production warrant, to be produced before the court.

When he showed the suspect the arrest warrant, police said instead of complying, his family members allegedly assaulted and abused Narender and the warrant could not be executed.

Police said that Narender submitted a report before the court of civil judge Vivek Singh about the assault after which an order was passed on November 3 for getting an FIR registered against Yadav.

Police said that the court official was sent to the suspect’s address for executing the warrant as earlier ones remained not executed.

Police said the court also received a report that warrants were getting returned even after Yadav was found residing at the address as per the court records. Investigators said the complainant later sought police help for executing the warrant.

Police said on court order, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 34 (common intention) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday night.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said police would take necessary action in the case against the suspect as per court direction.

