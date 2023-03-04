Court rejects Ggm MVO’s bail petition in corruption case

A city court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of the motor vehicle officer of Regional Transport Authority, Gurugram, for allegedly running a racket by allowing the entry of overloaded trucks after taking bribes from transporters via a network of touts.

State Vigilance Bureau officials said Bharat Bhushan, the MVO, had allegedly escaped from the Mini Secretariat after their team arrested touts Raj Kumar, Sudhir Narwal and RTA driver Kapil on February 11. In the next two days, seven more touts linked with them were arrested.

Bureau officials said that after the February 11 raid, Bhushan allegedly stopped attending office and moved court seeking anticipatory bail on the ground that he was falsely implicated.

Bhushan’s counsel SS Chauhan had pleaded that the officer was a member of the vehicle checking team from September to December last year and there was no complaint against him that time.

Bhushan, via his counsel, pleaded that he was ready to appear before the bureau for joining the investigation whenever required.

A senior vigilance official said that assistant sub-inspector Puneet Guglani, who was also detained but later turned himself into a government approver in the case, had recorded his statement before a judicial magistrate that Narwal allegedly used to hand over ₹10 lakh per month to the MVO with a list of the registration numbers of several trucks.

Later, Bhushan allegedly used to pass on these numbers to subordinates and directed them not to stop the trucks for overloading checks.

According to officials, the court of additional sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi rejected the anticipatory bail, looking at the serious nature of the allegations made by Guglani against the MVO.

Appearing for the bureau, public prosecutor Ramniwas Yadav said the MVO requires to be interrogated in bureau’s custody since the allegations against him are serious.

On the complaint of transporter Surender Singh, an FIR was registered at SVB police station on February 7. Kumar was the first person to be arrested by a raiding team when Singh gave him ₹44,000 bribe to allow entry of four trucks.