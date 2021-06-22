Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana records 20 Covid-19 fatalities, 146 fresh cases
gurugram news

Haryana records 20 Covid-19 fatalities, 146 fresh cases

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Jind, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panipat and Hisar districts.
PTI | , Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 10:43 PM IST
People shop at a market after the government eased restrictions as the number of new Covid-19 coronavirus infections dropped, in Gurgaon.(AFP)

Haryana on Tuesday reported 20 Covid-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 9,295 and 146 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,67,726.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two each from Jind, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panipat and Hisar districts.

Meanwhile, among the districts, Jind reported 26 fresh cases while 19 cases were from Palwal.

The total active cases in the state were 2,200. The total recoveries so far were 7,56,231 while the recovery rate was 98.50 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.85 per cent, the bulletin said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP