Covid-19: Gurugram records lowest single-day spike since Feb 22

The district on Sunday reported 19 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest single-day count since February 22, officials of the health department said.

According to the district health department data, the number of active cases in Gurugram was 375 as of Sunday evening, of whom 30 patients were hospitalised and 345 were in home isolation. On Sunday, 53 patients also recovered in the district.

The deaths of two Covid-19 positive patients were also reported in the district that took the total toll due to the pandemic to 872, as per the health department data.

On the testing front, the health department collected 3,420 samples on Sunday, with the results of 1,334 patients still awaited. Even as the number of cases continued to decline, the health officials urged citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols and to ensure they wear masks before stepping out.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Sunday witnessed the lowest number of cases since February and we are hopeful that the number will decrease with the coming days. People have been careful but they still need to be on alert and wear face masks when stepping out. We could reach at this number due to the strictness of the authorities,” he said.

According to the health department data, 855,749 doses of the vaccines have been administered in the district till now, of which 4,926 doses were administered on Sunday at private hospitals. Over 4,212 people in the 18-45 age group took their vaccine shots, out of whom 4,051 took their first jab at private hospitals. Among those aged 45 and above, 706 people took their doses at private hospitals and no vaccination drive was carried out in government hospitals on Sunday. Only one healthcare worker and five front-line workers took the second dose of vaccine shot.

Dr Yadav said, “On Monday, there will be a vaccination drive at 31 primary health centres for the first dose of Covishield for 18-45 years and six centres will vaccinate people for the second dose of Covaxin. These are all walk-ins. “There are 200 slots at each centre and people need to visit the sites on time. Four sites have been dedicated for health workers and front-line workers at Tigra, Chauma, Badshahpur and Manesar, but only for second jabs,” he said.

Yash Garg, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner, said, “People should still maintain social distancing and wear face masks to ensure their health safety. We have been regularly holding awareness camps and have motivated the residential welfare associations to ensure all residents are vaccinated.”