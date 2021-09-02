Covid-19 vaccination: Private hospitals told to adhere to govt guidelines

All private hospitals empanelled with the district health department for Covid-19 vaccination were on Thursday directed to properly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccination after senior health officials found several anomalies during an inspection of the Covid-19 vaccination centre (CVC) of a private hospital in Sector 47.

A team comprising district immunisation officer, Dr MP Singh, and urban nodal officer, Dr Amandeep, undertook a surprise check of Cloudnine Hospital. “Importantly, the temperature logbook of vaccine storage was not properly maintained. The last entry was done on August 28. The temperature logbook is required to keep a record of temperature at cold chain points of vaccine storage. It helps in preserving the quality of vaccines,” said Dr MP Singh.

According to Singh, government health centres have digital data loggers installed to monitor the temperature of vaccines at the cold chain points. It alerts about any change in the temperature by sending a message on mobile phones or emails. “Many private hospitals lack this digital device. Therefore, they have to maintain a logbook, where the temperature has to be entered twice a day,” said Singh.

Officials found other irregularities, such as the lack of a proper mechanism to dispose of biomedical waste generated during the vaccination. “Used needles from previous days were on the vaccination table,” stated a report prepared by the health department, which was accessed by HT.

According to the report, the vaccination staff was not fully aware of the features of the Co-WIN portal.

Besides, officials said that the vaccination area was set up in the basement without ventilation, as there were multiple AC exhaust fans in the basement that made the area noisy and hot. The vaccination centre allegedly lacked adequate space for seating arrangements at the observation area, where people have to wait for 30 minutes after taking the vaccine shot.

The management of the hospital refused to comment on the matter when contacted.

Singh said that the hospital has been directed to eliminate the irregularities, failing which they will be removed from the empanelled list of Covid-19 hospitals. “An order has been circulated to medical superintendents of all private hospitals to conduct vaccination at their CVCs as per the guidelines issued by the ministry of health and family welfare,” said Singh.

About 85 private hospitals are empanelled with the district health department. Of these, at least 21 are administering Covid-19 vaccine doses.

On Thursday, 20, 297 doses were administered at 91 CVCs. Of these, 13,182 doses were given at government health centres and 7,115 at private hospitals. Until now, over 2,435,768 vaccine doses have been administered. According to the government data, the district has achieved a 100% target in first dose inoculation by reaching out to almost 1,632, 456 people. Additional 300,000 people are yet to be covered as per the estimates, accounting for the influx of the migratory population.