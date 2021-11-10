Covid-19 vaccinations: 71,000 yet to take second dose, officials appeal for timely immunisations

The health department has identified 71,000 people in the district whose second dose of Covid-19 vaccination is pending, officials said on Wednesday, as the pace slowed down during the festive season.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer for Gurugram, said, “Gurugram district has been able to control the Covid-19 outbreak to a large extent due to timely vaccinations. But now, we are noticing that a large number of people in the district are not taking their second dose within the stipulated time frame. According to the Co-WIN portal, as of November 10, in the district, around 71,000 people are due for their second dose. The Covid-19 vaccine is completely effective in increasing our immunity, but for this, it is necessary that we must get its second dose during the prescribed period.”

Officials said they have collated the data of the past 90 days to identify all pending vaccinations, including people who have missed their due dates for the second dose. So far, over 77% of the total eligible population in the district has been administered both doses of the vaccines.

“I appeal to all the citizens of the district to take their second dose done within the prescribed time limit as this pandemic can be won only with awareness and joint efforts by all of us,” Yadav said.

To increase the pace of vaccination, with a special focus on the second dose, the district health department has also started door-to-door vaccination drives along with a dedicated drive for pregnant women, which is conducted on the ninth day of every month.

On Wednesday, 17,072 people were given the Covid-19 vaccine in the district, said officials, with 3,262 people being administered the first dose and 13,810 being given the second dose of the vaccines. With this, over 3.64 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Gurugram.

On Thursday, the first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 45 session sites and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at six session sites. The second dose of Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic, while door-to-door vaccinations will be carried out at 173 localities.

Doctors announce protest

Doctors across the state are scheduled to hold a two-hour protest on Friday to demand suspension of the direct recruitment of senior medical officers, because it affects the promotion prospects of almost 90% of the doctors under the Haryana Civil Medical Services. Doctors at government hospitals will shut the out-patient departments from 9 to 11am.

Yadav, however, said that he did not receive any memorandum from the doctors’ association of Gurugram till Wednesday evening of their participation in the protest.

