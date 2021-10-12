Covid-19 vaccinations: Gurugram achieves 14% of mega drive target on Day 1

The district health department administered over 21,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, achieving 14% of its 150,000 target on Day 1 of a three-day statewide mega vaccination drive.

The state has an overall target of inoculating 1.8 million people in the three-day days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, a total of 21,388 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district, with 12,360 people being given the first dose and 9,028 people being given the second dose of the vaccines.

According to the health department data, over 3.32 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the district. At present, 67% of the eligible population has been given both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

“During the festive season, many people in the district are not willing to take the vaccine as they are fasting. Due to this, vaccination pace has been slow in the district over the past few days. We are still trying to mobilise people to come forward and take the vaccines,” Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, vaccinations will take place at the 173 sites across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 166 sites and the second dose of Covaxin will be administered at five centres. Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.

On Tuesday, four new cases of Covid-19 were reported, along with seven recoveries.

Fever OPD to start at government hospitals

Amid rising cases of viral fever in the district, the chief medical officer on Tuesday, issued an order instructing government hospitals in the district to start fever outpatient departments (OPDs) on their premises from 3pm to 5pm every day, starting Wednesday.

Seven new cases of dengue were reported on Tuesday in Gurugram, taking the total to 133 this season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fever OPDs will be set up at Civil Hospital in Sector 10, subdivisional Civil Hospital in Pataudi, subdivisional Civil Hospital in Sohna and the Sector 31 polyclinic.

On weekdays the fever OPD will be functional from 3pm to 5pm, while on weekends and holidays, the OPD will be functional from 10am to 1pm.