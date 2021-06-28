Covid-19: Three permanent vaccination sites for industry workers

To boost vaccination among industrial workers, the health department has decided to set up three permanent vaccination camps in the city for workers employed in factories and other manufacturing processes to get Covid-19 vaccines administered.

Health officials said that the Covishield vaccine will be administered to 250 workers daily at the session sites being set up at industrial hubs, at the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) auditorium in Manesar, Udyog Vihar Phase 5 and Sector 10A community centre.

“There is no need for pre-registration and those who are above 18 years can get vaccinated from 9am to 5pm. We will administer 200 doses to first-time recipients and 50 doses will be reserved for those taking the second dose,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

The health department, said Yadav, will also conduct drive-in vaccinations this week to administer the second doses of Covaxin and Covishield. “There is an increase in the number of people who need the second dose. So, drive-in sites will be set up for administering the vaccines,” he said.

In another move that will give a significant push to vaccination outreach among rural and slum areas, the health department will launch a mobile vaccination bus from July 1.

Yadav said that the mobile bus will visit heavily populated areas in Chakkarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Wazirabad, Chanderlok, Tigra and adjoining areas to vaccinate residents who are not able to visit vaccination sites due to their work commitments. “The target audience includes daily workers, drivers, helpers, vendors and domestic helps living in these areas,” he said.

According to the health department data, 16,688 people were vaccinated in the district on Monday. The district also recorded eight new Covid-19 cases while 12 people recovered from it. The total active cases in Gurugram was at 130, of whom 121 are in home isolation.

Dr Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, also appealed to the public to get vaccinated on priority and also motivate others to do the same. He said that all efforts are being made to expand the vaccination outreach in the district.

Pulse polio drive

As part of the ongoing pulse polio drive, the health department on Monday administered polio drops to 49,867 children in the city. In the next two days, vaccinators will conduct door-to-door vaccination in the city and cover high-risk areas on priority, said officials.