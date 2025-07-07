Cow smuggler held after encounter in Palwal

A man linked to several cases of animal cruelty and smuggling in Haryana was arrested after a gunfight with a police team in Huda Sector 2 in Palwal, Haryana. Four of his accomplices managed to escape and are on the run, police said. The suspects’ vehicle was not carrying animals at the time of the encounter, police said. Police recovered a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, two empty shells, and the pickup truck used for transporting cattle. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Mohammad Sakir, a resident of Gwaraka village in Nuh. He is involved in a dozen cases registered across Nuh, Gurugram, and Rewari, involving cow slaughter, cruelty to animals, and theft. His family is also linked to cow smuggling, with over 20 cases registered against his father, Khushiya,and brother, Azad, who is on the run, police said.

“We received a tip-off about the movement of certain cow smugglers. We raided a location where we spotted a white pickup truck without number plates that was previously linked to cow smuggling incidents. The driver tried to speed away and ended up crashing into a roadside crusher pile. When our team surrounded the truck, the suspects opened fire at them. One bullet hit the front bumper of a police vehicle,” said Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh.

“In response, Palwal crime investigation agency in-charge Deekap (single name), and Sunder Singh, assistant sub-inspector of the agency, returned fire, aiming at the suspects’ legs. Sakir was injured and apprehended. Four other smugglers escaped but have been identified and arrests are imminent,” Singla added.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, two empty shells, and the pickup truck used for transporting cattle. However, there were no animals inside the truck at the time, police said.

Police registered an additional FIR against Sakir for obstructing government work, attempted murder, illegal possession of arms, and concealing vehicle identification.

“Cow smuggling will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Palwal police are committed to completely eradicating this menace,” Singla said.