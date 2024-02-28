 Criminal wanted for abducting minor in 2020, arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram / Criminal wanted for abducting minor in 2020, arrested

Criminal wanted for abducting minor in 2020, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Gurugram police arrest 40-year-old criminal wanted for abduction of minor girl from Gujarat after 4 years on the run. Victim's whereabouts still unknown.

Gurugram: The Gurugram police arrested a 40-year-old criminal, who had been evading arrest for almost four years. He is allegedly wanted in connection with the abduction of a minor girl, from Gujarat. The victim is yet to be found, police said.

The suspect was sent on a four-day police remand after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. He confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the abduction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The suspect was sent on a four-day police remand after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. He confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the abduction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officials identified the suspect as Sushil Kumar of Madhya Pradesh. He used to work as a labourer in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assistant commissioner of police, Priyanshu Dewan, said that police had declared a reward of 5000 on his arrest after he went underground in September 2020. “The Badshahpur police team was investigating the case and on Monday received a tip-off regarding his presence in Gujarat after which a team was sent. He was found working as a daily wage labourer and was arrested,” Dewan said.

He said the suspect was taken on a four-day police remand after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. “He has confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the victim who was kidnapped by him and his friend on September 3, 2020. He had taken the victim to Madhya Pradesh, and she is currently staying at someone’s house. We are verifying the facts shared by him,” he said.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped from the Badshahpur area by the suspects while she was playing. The victim lived close by, and they knew her father and visited their house often, police said.

A case of kidnapping was registered against the duo at Badshahpur police station.

Dewan said the suspect revealed that after abducting the victim they went to Rajasthan and later had visited various places to evade the police. Ajay Kumar, left for his village and was arrested but he escaped to Gujarat and since then had been staying there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On