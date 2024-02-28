Criminal wanted for abducting minor in 2020, arrested

Gurugram: The Gurugram police arrested a 40-year-old criminal, who had been evading arrest for almost four years. He is allegedly wanted in connection with the abduction of a minor girl, from Gujarat. The victim is yet to be found, police said. The suspect was sent on a four-day police remand after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. He confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the abduction. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officials identified the suspect as Sushil Kumar of Madhya Pradesh. He used to work as a labourer in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area, they said.

Assistant commissioner of police, Priyanshu Dewan, said that police had declared a reward of ₹5000 on his arrest after he went underground in September 2020. “The Badshahpur police team was investigating the case and on Monday received a tip-off regarding his presence in Gujarat after which a team was sent. He was found working as a daily wage labourer and was arrested,” Dewan said.

He said the suspect was taken on a four-day police remand after he was produced before the court on Tuesday. “He has confessed to the crime and revealed the details of the victim who was kidnapped by him and his friend on September 3, 2020. He had taken the victim to Madhya Pradesh, and she is currently staying at someone’s house. We are verifying the facts shared by him,” he said.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped from the Badshahpur area by the suspects while she was playing. The victim lived close by, and they knew her father and visited their house often, police said.

A case of kidnapping was registered against the duo at Badshahpur police station.

Dewan said the suspect revealed that after abducting the victim they went to Rajasthan and later had visited various places to evade the police. Ajay Kumar, left for his village and was arrested but he escaped to Gujarat and since then had been staying there.