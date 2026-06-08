Residents of the Jalvayu Towers in Sector 56 have raised concerns about damaged service roads and an overflowing sewer outside the society. Damaged roads, overflowing sewage spark concerns in Gururgam’s Sector 56

According to residents, the connecting road to the nearby HUDA Market is in a debilitated condition due to potholes and unsanitary conditions following utility work that began three weeks ago.

Ashok Dabas, a local resident, said the stretch is in poor condition due to dust from ongoing underground electricity cabling. “Authorities are paying very little attention to suppressing it. The internal road to the society is marred with potholes, posing a safety risk for commuters. Even though the greenbelt on this stretch has replaced previously open pits, the sewer began overflowing a few days ago,” Dabas claimed.

Residents alleged poor upkeep of the stretch and recurring potholes over the years. “Recarpeting of Sector 56 internal roads near Jalvayu Towers and HUDA market is urgently required due to excessive construction activities in the vicinity. The roads have remained damaged for months now, even before utilities work started in May,” said Vinay Tanwar of Sector 57.

An official at the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHVBN) said earthwork was required to repair the existing underground cable and install a new one. “Road restoration charges have been shared with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and we have asked them to fix the overflowing sewer, likely caused by a nearby blockage,” the official said.

He added that directions will be issued to the contractor for dust mitigation and temporary pothole repairs.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has jurisdiction over the road, said it is preparing an estimate for developing the service roads along Jalvayu Towers in Sector 56 and recently addressed sewer overflow issues with the MCG.

“Development of the new service roads to improve connectivity and reduce congestion is being taken up on a priority. Once the estimates are finalised, a tender is likely to be floated in the coming weeks,” a GMDA spokesperson said.

While GMDA officials said the overflowing MCG sewerage network will undergo repairs on Monday, the municipality’s executive engineer distanced himself from the purported leakage.

“The sewer line belongs to the GMDA. They are responsible for fixing it,” said Xen Sandeep Sihag.

When asked about concerns shared by DHBVN officials, Sihag reiterated his stance.