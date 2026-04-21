Day 3: DTCP clears roads, greens of encroachments across Gurugram

The third day of the anti-encroachment drive by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) saw eight enforcement teams clear illegal structures from over 700 houses across eight licensed colonies on Monday, officials said.

Teams raze structures in Block-J, DLF Phase 2, near Krishana Park on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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DTCP officials said encroachments were removed from rights of way (ROW) of internal roads, green areas and public spaces. The drive continued in the remaining lanes of A Block extension in DLF Phase 1, after which teams moved to DLF Phase 2, starting from the Central Arcade Market, where illegal taxi stands, vendors and kiosks were demolished. Illegal commercial structures along Dakshin Marg were also removed, officials added.

Amit Madholia, district town planner for enforcement, said action was taken at around 550 residential properties in DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2. This included removal of around 150 illegal lawns and parks, demolition of over 40 ramps, and removal of grills, barricades, gates and staircases obstructing more than 100 houses. “In the market areas, all illegal shops, sheds, and kiosks were cleared,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said in South City 1, encroachments in front of 96 houses were removed, along with 15 labour quarters, 27 guard rooms and 17 advertising boards. In Palam Vihar Block A, an 18-metre-wide road was cleared by removing encroachments in front of 140 houses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said in South City 1, encroachments in front of 96 houses were removed, along with 15 labour quarters, 27 guard rooms and 17 advertising boards. In Palam Vihar Block A, an 18-metre-wide road was cleared by removing encroachments in front of 140 houses. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Sushant Lok 2, 40 encroachments were removed, while in Uppal Southend, four guard rooms, side stairs along 12 ramps, 15 car sheds and seven temporary structures were cleared. Similar drives were conducted in Ardee City, Malibu Towne and South City, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Sushant Lok 2, 40 encroachments were removed, while in Uppal Southend, four guard rooms, side stairs along 12 ramps, 15 car sheds and seven temporary structures were cleared. Similar drives were conducted in Ardee City, Malibu Towne and South City, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This drive is not merely a one-day operation… Strict action without any exemptions will continue,” Madholia said, adding the campaign will proceed in phases across licensed colonies. He said the drive is being carried out on directions of the state government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the stilt-plus-four policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This drive is not merely a one-day operation… Strict action without any exemptions will continue,” Madholia said, adding the campaign will proceed in phases across licensed colonies. He said the drive is being carried out on directions of the state government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the stilt-plus-four policy. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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