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Day 3: DTCP clears roads, greens of encroachments across Gurugram

Eight teams removed ramps, lawns, kiosks and guard rooms across DLF phases, South City and Palam Vihar; drive linked to HC directions on stilt-plus-four policy.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The third day of the anti-encroachment drive by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) saw eight enforcement teams clear illegal structures from over 700 houses across eight licensed colonies on Monday, officials said.

Teams raze structures in Block-J, DLF Phase 2, near Krishana Park on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

DTCP officials said encroachments were removed from rights of way (ROW) of internal roads, green areas and public spaces. The drive continued in the remaining lanes of A Block extension in DLF Phase 1, after which teams moved to DLF Phase 2, starting from the Central Arcade Market, where illegal taxi stands, vendors and kiosks were demolished. Illegal commercial structures along Dakshin Marg were also removed, officials added.

Amit Madholia, district town planner for enforcement, said action was taken at around 550 residential properties in DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2. This included removal of around 150 illegal lawns and parks, demolition of over 40 ramps, and removal of grills, barricades, gates and staircases obstructing more than 100 houses. “In the market areas, all illegal shops, sheds, and kiosks were cleared,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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