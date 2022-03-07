Deadline for completion, handover of DLF phases 1, 2 and 3 extended by March 31

Gurugram: The developers of DLF phases 1, 2, 3 aim to hand over the three colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) by March 31, said officials on Monday.

Senior MCG and DLF officials held a review meeting regarding the matter on February 28, in which DLF asked that the deadline be extended to March 31 — a request that was granted by the civic body.

According to authorities, this is the fourth time that the deadline has been extended. MCG had previously set February 15, 2022, as the deadline for the takeover. The earlier deadlines were December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

“DLF officials assured us that the three colonies will be handed over to the MCG as soon as they receive the completion certificate from the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which is expected around March 31, and that they will pay for the remaining deficient work, if any. The matter will be reviewed in the first week of April,” said Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG who attended the meeting.

DLF officials also updated others in the meeting regarding the status of repair works in the three colonies.

MCG officials, who attended the meeting, said according to the developer, around 88% of road works have been completed in DLF phase 1, around 72% in DLF phase 2, and around 80% in DLF phase 3, while work on sewerage lines in all three colonies has been completed. Around 99% of water supply works, 99% work on stormwater lines, and around 70% of horticulture work have also been completed in the three colonies.

The takeover of the three colonies, as well as Sushant Lok 1, and Palam Vihar, by the MCG was announced by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in February 2016.

While the developers of Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar had opted to pay the money needed to fix civic amenities in their colonies, DLF had opted to do the work themselves.

Both Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar were transferred to the MCG in 2019.

“Keeping in view the interest of our customers, we would like there to be a smooth transition in the handover of our colonies — DLF phases 1,2, 3 — to the MCG after we are granted completion certificate to by DTCP as per the rules and regulations of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975,” said Rohit Sharma, director, DLF Estate Developers Limited, who attended the review meeting.

Sharma said that in the review meeting, the MCG was apprised of all outstanding dues to DLF, such as “maintenance charges” that “are also recovered/compensated /protected” by the authorities concerned.

According to the MCG’s 2017 deficiency assessment report, ₹14.12 crore was required to fix deficiencies in DLF phase 1, ₹9.43 crore for DLF phase 2, and ₹11.89 crore for DLF phase 3.

“The handover of the three colonies is very important to residents, as a lot of civic amenities such as water lines and drainage lines are in dire need of major upgrades. They require manpower and funds of a government body such as the MCG,” said Rama Rathee, councillor of ward 34, MCG.

Members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) held a similar view.

“Civic amenities were designed by DLF to address the needs of the population in the 1990s. With the help of the MCG, they now need to be redesigned to not only address the demands of the present but the future as well. Hence, the take over of the three colonies is of major importance to residents of the area,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, DLF Qutub Enclave resident welfare association (QERWA), an umbrella body of RWAs in DLF phases 1, 2, 3.

