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Decomposing body of woman found in house in Manesar; husband, live-in partner on run

Decomposing body of woman found in house in Manesar; husband, live-in partner on run

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:09 am IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing for three days was found in a decomposing state in the bathroom of a rented room in Manesar where her husband resided with his live-in partner, police said on Monday.

Decomposing body of woman found in house in Manesar; husband, live-in partner on run

The deceased woman's parents accused her husband and his live-in partner, both of whom are absconding, of her murder, they said.

According to the police, Madhu, a native of Umrain village in Alwar district, Rajasthan, had married Ankit Bhagat of Manesar village on February 19 this year.

Ankit was unemployed and worked in agriculture. On May 21, Madhu suddenly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

The police said that Madhu's father, Ashok, alleged that on May 21, his son-in-law and his family visited their house and claimed that Madhu had decamped with some jewellery.

On May 22, when they went to file a police report, Ankit suddenly disappeared.

During questioning, neighbours revealed that they had seen Madhu leaving on a scooter with her husband on May 21, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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