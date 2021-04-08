Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Delegation from Telangana visits Bandhwari to learn about waste treatment
Delegation from Telangana visits Bandhwari to learn about waste treatment

An eight-member delegation from Telangana visited the Bandhwari landfill site on Wednesday to learn about the waste bioremediation method followed by authorities in Gurugram to manage the legacy waste
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Dhiraj Kumar, the joint commissioner for Swachh Bharat Mission, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “An eight-member delegation from Telangana had visited the Bandhwari landfill site on Wednesday to learn about the biomining method followed by MCG to treat the legacy waste. The team is working to replicate a similar model for treating legacy waste in their state.”

Kumar said that there was no official agreements or partnerships signed as the team was visiting to just understand the concept.

“We follow a whole scientific process of biomining, where waste is separated into biodegradable waste, inert waste and then refuse-derived fuel. The delegation wants to replicate this process to treat waste in areas near Hyderabad,” Kumar said.

The delegation also visited waste treatment plants in Delhi and Chandigarh.

