...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi Police nabs Gurugram extortion case accused near Patiala House Courts Complex

Delhi Police nabs Gurugram extortion case accused near Patiala House Courts Complex

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 02:03 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in an alleged blackmail and extortion case registered in Gurugram, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Police nabs Gurugram extortion case accused near Patiala House Courts Complex

The accused, identified as Rakesh Sharma, had been absconding for weeks after allegedly extorting money from a woman by threatening to circulate objectionable videos of hers, the police said.

Sharma was apprehended on Thursday near the Patiala House Courts Complex, following inputs about his movement in the area, they said.

"A case was registered at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram on March 21. The complainant had alleged that she had come in contact with Sharma during the COVID-19 period when she joined yoga classes conducted by him," the police officer said.

During this time, Sharma developed close relations with her and allegedly recorded private videos of the woman without her knowledge. He later used the videos to extort 3 lakh from her, assuring that the content would be deleted, the officer added.

The police said Sharma has a criminal background and was previously involved in a murder case in Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. He remained in judicial custody for nearly nine years and was released on bail in 2018, after which he started conducting yoga classes.

The accused has been produced before a court in Delhi, and his custody has been handed over to the investigating officer of the Gurugram case. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
extortion case rakesh sharma blackmail gurugram new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Delhi Police nabs Gurugram extortion case accused near Patiala House Courts Complex
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.