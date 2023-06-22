Road rage: Delhi Police personnel assaulted by two suspects in Gurugram

A Delhi Police personnel suffered from multiple injuries, including fractures and was bedridden for two months after two SUV-borne suspects dragged him out of his car and assaulted him following an accident near Sector 4, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

(Photo for representation)

As per police, the victim, Devendra Pal (35), a head constable with Delhi Police and a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase 3 in Gurugram, remained bedridden for more than two months from a dislocated left shoulder, injuries in leg and head and fractures in his right forearm for which he had to undergo a surgery.

Investigators said Pal was moving slowly in his Maruti Wagon R with his seven-year-old nephew and was on his way to the city bus depot when a speeding black Mahindra Scorpio hit his car from behind at about 12pm on March 6.

After the accident, an argument took place between both the sides and the situation escalated as the suspects hurled abuses on Pal, said police.

Investigators said that the suspects were so infuriated that they overtook Pal’s car when he tried leaving the spot and blocked his path with their SUV. They said the suspects got out of their SUV and assaulted Pal with an iron spanner after dragging him out of his car.

Police said commuters saw Pal’s plight but did not dare to intervene until he fainted, while his frightened nephew kept wailing. Investigators said that a passer-by alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot but by then Pal and the two suspects had left the spot.

As per police, Pal immediately reached the government hospital in Sector 10 to receive first-aid but was referred to a higher medical centre. Police said Pal later got admitted to a private hospital in Delhi’s Najafgarh where doctors performed a surgery to fix his forearm injuries.

Pal alleged that he remained bedridden for more than two months due to the severe injuries inflicted upon him by the two suspects.

“Doctors have fixed an iron rod in my forearm. I am unable to walk properly due to the injuries to my leg. Doctors told me that it may take at least 10 months to recover fully,” Pal said, adding that he had recently joined duty but had been only given minor work.

“Earlier I used to commute in my car. But now I am using public transport to reach my office as I can’t even drive,” Pal added.

Pal submitted a complaint at Sector 14 police station on Wednesday on the basis of which an FIR was registered against the two unidentified suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have got the registration number of the SUV in which the suspects were travelling. “We will gather details from the transport department officials about the SUV’sowner to ascertain the identities of both the suspects and arrest them at the earliest,” he added.