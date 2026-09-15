New Delhi, Biker Shivani Chauhan's brother rejected the claim that the driver who hit her on a Gurugram road did it by accident, hours after the man was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Deliberate act, car driver would have stopped otherwise: Gurugram biker's brother

"The accused is claiming it was normal just to save himself. They are claiming that the collision happened by mistake. That's what I am telling everyone. I would just say this: If it were a mistake, he should have stopped," Deepankar Chauhan told PTI Videos.

Kalyan Bainsla was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, two days after his speeding Maruti Ciaz allegedly rammed into Chauhan's Aprilia RS 457 on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, sending her skidding on the road.

The arrest came after Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following an analysis of CCTV footage and a video statement released by Chauhan, who identifies herself as "Sia" on social media.

"We arrested the car driver, Kalyan Baisla, from Rajasthan today. Following a thorough investigation and detailed analysis of CCTV footage, the charge of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS has been added to the case," Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said.

For Chauhan's family, the arrest and the new charge followed days of insisting that the incident should not be treated as a routine road accident.

Her father Roshan Chauhan earlier alleged that the car had followed his daughter and rammed into her despite her repeatedly asking the driver to maintain distance.

"She warned him several times to maintain a distance. If a person causes an accident after that, his intent was clearly to crash into her. That's not how it happens - if you have an issue, you don't just ram your car into someone. You can pull over ahead, stop, and talk calmly," he said.

Roshan Chauhan also demanded that the police invoke attempt-to-murder and hit-and-run charges, saying it was more than a collision caused by loss of control.

"I am not satisfied with the sections they applied yesterday. The charges should be attempt-to-murder and hit-and-run, given how he chased her down and then hit her with his car. This is not something that should be forgiven; they left no stone unturned to kill my daughter," Roshan said.

The police initially registered a case at Sector 56 Police Station under Section 281 and Section 125 of the BNS after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, according to ACP Abhilaksh Joshi.

Deepankar said the family was satisfied with the action so far but believed the investigation could lead to further charges.

"Yes, they have added the attempt to murder section. As of now, it's just this, but more sections might be added later," he said.

The family has also sought action against those travelling in the car and its owner.

"We want everyone involved to be arrested those sitting inside the car as well as the person who gave him the vehicle. A message must be sent across the country against such people. Where are women safe if such incidents happen in broad daylight in a high-tech city like Gurugram?" Roshan earlier said.

Chauhan suffered multiple injuries, including to her back, and internal bruising, her father said.

"It was lucky she was wearing protective gear, which saved her. Otherwise, they left no stone unturned to kill the child, considering how the bike tumbled and she fell," he said.

Bainsla has said that he lost control of the car at a U-turn, a claim Roshan disputed.

The father also alleged that the occupants of the car were drunk.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.