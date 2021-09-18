Demolition drive continues in DLF Phase 3, owners of 10 houses, 11 shops face action

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning continued its drive against illegal constructions in DLF Phase 3 on Friday. The enforcement officials demolished internal walls in six illegally constructed houses in S, U and V Blocks. The team also demolished 11 shops, which were constructed on residential plots. All these structures were also sealed by the department.

On Thursday, the department demolished the internal walls of 10 houses, in which there were additional constructions in violation of rules. DLF Phase 3 has 2,600 plots reserved for the economically weaker section, and last week, the department had carried out a survey to check building plan violations, additional constructions and commercial activities. Based on that survey, the department has now initiated action against such violations, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the demolition drive started around 11am and continued till late evening. “We hired 50 labourers and pressed two earthmoving machines into action to carry out the demolitions. We have been forced to do this because despite notices the owners have not removed violations. Additional constructions in violation of rules will not be allowed,” said Bhath.

Bhath also said that along with U block, the team also sealed shops and houses in S and V blocks, where illegal construction was found.

Around 100 policemen from Gurugram Police maintained law and order during the drive and supported the enforcement officials. On Thursday, the department had also deployed a drone to keep a watch on the locals as they opposed the drive.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement, said that a guest house being operated in the area was also sealed for violating rules. “All the vacant rooms of the illegal guest house were sealed as it was operating in violation of rules. Our team also interacted with local residents and made them aware about the danger of constructing such buildings,” said Sharma.

Officials said that action against illegal constructions will continue and also appealed to people to remove additional construction and floors themselves.