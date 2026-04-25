Demolition drive to be expanded to HSVP areas

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will be conducting an anti-enchroachment drive in sectors 1 to 57 in Gurugram, officials said on Friday. The action comes following the recent five-day long demolition drive conducted by the department of town and country planning (DTCP). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to HSVP officials, residents and plot owners have been asked to remove encroachments voluntarily from internal roads before the drive begins from April 27.

The action comes following the recent five-day long demolition drive conducted by the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

During a press conference on Friday, Dr Anupama Malik, estate officer-2, HSVP, said that the authority has formed five teams under the estate office-2 to conduct the anti-encroachment drive. Meanwhile, the estate officer-1 will operate with four teams, starting April 27 to July 1 to clear the encroachments on roads and public spaces.

Malik said each team has been assigned specific sectors. The drive in sectors 24, 25A, 27, 43, 31-32A, and 30 will be conducted on April 27 and April 28. Meanwhile the demolition in sectors 39, 45, 28, 42, and 51 will be conducted on April 29 and April 30.

“During this anti-encroachment drive illegal structures—including kitchen gardens, private parks, potted plants, elevated house ramps, pushcarts, and kiosks illegally set up on public roads—will be dismantled. This enforcement action will be implemented across 29 sectors,” said Malik.

According to the schedule by HSVP estate officer-2, anti encroachment operations will be conducted in sectors 57, 49, 50, 38, 46, 40, and 41 on May 4 and May 5. Meanwhile, in sectors 52, 47, 55, 56, 52A, and 53, the drive will be carried out on May 6 and May 7. On May 8, demolition drives will be carried out in sectors 54, 29, 32, and 44.

The anti-encroachment drive in the HSVP sectors under estate officer-1 will be carried out in old Gurugram on the western side of the Delhi Jaipur highway, April 27 onwards.

Rakesh Saini, estate officer-1, HSVP said that during the anti-encroachment drive, officials will also carry out a survey of the houses where encroachments have been carried out in stilt floors. “Notices will be issued to such property owners and action will be taken if these properties are found in violation of the conditions of occupation certificates,” he said.