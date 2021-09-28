Developer booked for non-delivery of flat in Sector 71 CHD Vann project

A case of cheating and fraud was registered against a real estate developer for allegedly failing to deliver a flat in a Sector 71 project despite collecting over ₹50 lakh from a homebuyer.

The action comes after the homebuyer, Pawan Kumar Jain, approached a local court alleging a lack of action on multiple complaints filed with the authorities. The case was registered against the managing director and three directors of CHD Developers under sections 120B, 420, 406 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Jain said that he had booked the flat around six years ago in CHD Vann, a project launched by the CHD Developers in Sector 71, and paid ₹50.5 lakh, the total flat cost, to the developer after repeated demands were raised. He said that, however, the flat is yet to be delivered even after seven years and that no construction was being carried out at the site.

The project was launched in 2014, with flats to be delivered by 2018. It is a group housing project, comprising 569 flats and 101 units for the economically weaker sections.

A spokesperson for CHD Developers said that they have been facing a cash crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic and work was stopped on projects due to lockdowns. “We want to assure the buyers that the company is working hard to resolve the financial issues with investors and banks; within next six weeks, the situation will turn around. Our projects are cash positive and there is no intention to dupe anyone,” the spokesperson said.