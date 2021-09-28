Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Developer booked for non-delivery of flat in Sector 71 CHD Vann project
gurugram news

Developer booked for non-delivery of flat in Sector 71 CHD Vann project

The action comes on the directions of a local court, after a homebuyer in the Sector 71 CHD Vann project approached it alleging lack of action on multiple complaints filed with the authorities. The case was registered against the managing director and three directors of CHD Developers
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:15 PM IST
CHD Developers launched CHD Vann project in Sector 71. A homebuyer approached a local court over non-delivery of flats. (HT Archive)

A case of cheating and fraud was registered against a real estate developer for allegedly failing to deliver a flat in a Sector 71 project despite collecting over 50 lakh from a homebuyer.

The action comes after the homebuyer, Pawan Kumar Jain, approached a local court alleging a lack of action on multiple complaints filed with the authorities. The case was registered against the managing director and three directors of CHD Developers under sections 120B, 420, 406 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Jain said that he had booked the flat around six years ago in CHD Vann, a project launched by the CHD Developers in Sector 71, and paid 50.5 lakh, the total flat cost, to the developer after repeated demands were raised. He said that, however, the flat is yet to be delivered even after seven years and that no construction was being carried out at the site.

RELATED STORIES

The project was launched in 2014, with flats to be delivered by 2018. It is a group housing project, comprising 569 flats and 101 units for the economically weaker sections.

A spokesperson for CHD Developers said that they have been facing a cash crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic and work was stopped on projects due to lockdowns. “We want to assure the buyers that the company is working hard to resolve the financial issues with investors and banks; within next six weeks, the situation will turn around. Our projects are cash positive and there is no intention to dupe anyone,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ellenabad polls will be referendum on farm laws, says Abhay Chautala of INLD

HSVP clears encroachments for main road between sectors 37D, 9B

Gurugram crime: Trio booked for robbing shopkeepers of 1.22 lakh at gunpoint

First butterfly survey: 60 species spotted in Aravallis
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP