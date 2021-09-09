DHBVN officials suspended for denying commercial power connection

Two employees of the power distribution company Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were suspended on Thursday for allegedly arbitrarily rejecting a commercial power connection.

PC Meena, the managing director of DHBVN, said that a subdivisional officer (SDO) of operation and an upper-division clerk with the South City subdivision in Kanhai were suspended with immediate effect after a preliminary inquiry.

“An industrial firm had sought a commercial connection of 1550 KW, completed almost 90% of the formalities and deposited the money as per the rules. Despite this, the two officials rejected the application without any justification. Such kind of arbitrary actions will not be tolerated. Whether it is a domestic consumer or a commercial consumer, DHBVN officials must ensure that decisions are taken on merit,” Meena said.

According to details shared by DHBVN, a private industrial firm had applied for a non-domestic (NDS) connection and deposited the requisite amount after a demand notice was issued by the company. An independent feeder was erected by the consumer and the infrastructure was also inspected, following which the application was rejected.

Meena directed DHBVN officials to ensure that applications for electricity connections be issued within the stipulated time and better service be provided to consumers. He warned officials against negligence in duty pertaining to consumer services.