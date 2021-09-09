Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DHBVN officials suspended for denying commercial power connection
gurugram news

DHBVN officials suspended for denying commercial power connection

An industrial firm had sought a commercial connection of 1550 KW, completed almost 90% of the formalities and deposited the money as per the rules. Despite this, two DHBVN officials rejected the application without any justification
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Two DHBVN officials in Kanhai division were suspended for denying an application for a commercial power connection. (HT Archive)

Two employees of the power distribution company Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) were suspended on Thursday for allegedly arbitrarily rejecting a commercial power connection.

PC Meena, the managing director of DHBVN, said that a subdivisional officer (SDO) of operation and an upper-division clerk with the South City subdivision in Kanhai were suspended with immediate effect after a preliminary inquiry.

“An industrial firm had sought a commercial connection of 1550 KW, completed almost 90% of the formalities and deposited the money as per the rules. Despite this, the two officials rejected the application without any justification. Such kind of arbitrary actions will not be tolerated. Whether it is a domestic consumer or a commercial consumer, DHBVN officials must ensure that decisions are taken on merit,” Meena said.

According to details shared by DHBVN, a private industrial firm had applied for a non-domestic (NDS) connection and deposited the requisite amount after a demand notice was issued by the company. An independent feeder was erected by the consumer and the infrastructure was also inspected, following which the application was rejected.

Meena directed DHBVN officials to ensure that applications for electricity connections be issued within the stipulated time and better service be provided to consumers. He warned officials against negligence in duty pertaining to consumer services.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Municipal services to be hit as MCG staff announce indefinite protest in support of suspended engineer

Ardee City: Registrations to be stopped after DTCP cancels licence

Third serosurvey in Gurugram to check antibodies in vaccinated groups, kids

Around 200 houses demolished in Faridabad’s Jamai Colony set on Aravalli land
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP