District admin recommends 22 more colonies for regularisation

The district administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday recommended 22 more colonies, outside the municipal area, for regularisation and said these colonies met the norms set by the government for regularisation.

Gurugram, India-December 20: A JCB machine of the forest department demolition the illegal farmhouses in Gwal Pahari village at Gurugram-Faridabad road, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 20 December 2022. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek Behl's story)

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday morning, chaired by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and attended by senior officials.

The district administration on June 27 had cleared the names of 11 colonies for regularisation as these had met the parameters set by the state government for regularisation.

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said a survey was conducted in 2021 by the DTCP to identify illegal colonies outside the municipal area in the district and the survey found that there were 102 such colonies in all in the district.

Yadav said of the 102 colonies, 60 were found to meet the parameters for regularisation and it was decided that the district level scrutiny committee will assess these colonies. “We have found that 22 colonies meet the parameters and soon a recommendation will be sent for their regularisation to the state government,” he said.

Of the 11 colonies selected earlier, six colonies are again being looked into by the scrutiny committee to reassess their validity as they do not meet one or two criteria set for regularisation. Their case will be put separately before the government, said officials.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said the parameters set by the government to qualify for the regularisation process include the presence of three-metre wide internal roads; an approach road measuring at least six metres in width; the area of the colony should not be less than two acres; and commercial components in the colonies should not be more than 4%.

“The scrutiny committee met on Monday and discussed each case in detail. These colonies, once regularised, will be able to get basic civic amenities and it is for that reason that we are working to get them under the planning process,” he said.

Yadav said of the 22, five colonies have been selected in Farrukhnagar, eight in Pataudi, three in Manesar and six in Sohna for regularisation.

DTCP officials said they are handholding the residents’ welfare associations and also residents to apply for regularisation as directed by the state government.

