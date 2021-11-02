Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Diwali: Burn unit set up at Civil Hospital
gurugram news

Diwali: Burn unit set up at Civil Hospital

A six-bed burn unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 due to an anticipated spike in burn injuries during Diwali
A six-bed burn unit has been set up at the hospital, where most cases over the past few years were among children aged up to 12 years, doctors said. (HT Archive)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:28 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

A burn unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 due to an anticipated spike in burn injuries during Diwali, doctors said.

A six-bed unit has been set up at the hospital, where most cases over the past few years were among children aged up to 12 years, doctors said.

Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, said, “Cases have reduced over the years and with the government imposing a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers, we are hoping that cases will be few this year, but some cases are still reported every year. The burn unit is completely equipped to handle injuries to children and adults, in addition to the round-the-clock emergency ward.”

Rathi said that skin specialists and eye surgeons will also be deployed in addition to surgeons and other experts on Diwali as many a time, burn injuries affect children’s eyes. Apart from this, the hospital also has a fully functional paediatric intensive care unit.

On Tuesday evening, the chief medical officer instructed the in-charges of Civil Hospital, subdivisional hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi, and the Sector 31 polyclinic to set up a dedicated asthma ward for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients.

RELATED STORIES

As per the directions, these wards must have all suitable medicines and equipment, along with a nodal officer to ensure that all facilities are in place. Ambulance in-charges have also been instructed to ensure that medicines are available in the vehicles. Doctors, nurses, medical and paramedical staff were directed to keep their mobile phones switched on for responding to emergencies.

Residents can reach the health department on 7011491319 in case of an emergency on Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP