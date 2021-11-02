Diwali: Burn unit set up at Civil Hospital

A burn unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 due to an anticipated spike in burn injuries during Diwali, doctors said.

A six-bed unit has been set up at the hospital, where most cases over the past few years were among children aged up to 12 years, doctors said.

Dr Manish Rathi, deputy medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, said, “Cases have reduced over the years and with the government imposing a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers, we are hoping that cases will be few this year, but some cases are still reported every year. The burn unit is completely equipped to handle injuries to children and adults, in addition to the round-the-clock emergency ward.”

Rathi said that skin specialists and eye surgeons will also be deployed in addition to surgeons and other experts on Diwali as many a time, burn injuries affect children’s eyes. Apart from this, the hospital also has a fully functional paediatric intensive care unit.

On Tuesday evening, the chief medical officer instructed the in-charges of Civil Hospital, subdivisional hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi, and the Sector 31 polyclinic to set up a dedicated asthma ward for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients.

As per the directions, these wards must have all suitable medicines and equipment, along with a nodal officer to ensure that all facilities are in place. Ambulance in-charges have also been instructed to ensure that medicines are available in the vehicles. Doctors, nurses, medical and paramedical staff were directed to keep their mobile phones switched on for responding to emergencies.

Residents can reach the health department on 7011491319 in case of an emergency on Diwali.