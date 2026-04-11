DMRC plans to build multilevel parkings at Iffco Chowk, Guru Dronacharya Metro stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday sought permission from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to construct two multilevel parkings at Iffco Chowk and Dronacharya metro stations, officials said.

DMRC officials said that the move aims to ease the heavy parking demand that arises at these locations. (Parveen Kumar)

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DMRC officials said that the move aims to ease the heavy parking demand that arises at these locations. They plan to construct the multilevel parkings under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

In a letter, seen by HT, written to the HSVP office on March 17, DMRC senior general manager PS Chauhan stated that as per the approved detailed project report (DPR) and the 2006 MoU with the government of Haryana, HSVP had handed land plots measuring 2513 sqm and 6279 sqm (now 3916.52 sqm) at Guru Dronacharya Metro station and Iffco Chowk Metro station, respectively, to DMRC for parking purposes.

In the letter, DMRC said, “The proposal for approval of multilevel parking lots at both the locations was subject to the condition that DMRC will vacate the 18.5 m wide strips of land pocket at Iffco Chowk metro station. It is communicated that the strip of 18.5 m wide and 106.95 m measuring 1978.57 sqm has been vacated by DMRC and the corporation had earlier asked HSVP to occupy the land immediately and requested to handover the balance area of land 3916.52 sqm to DMRC,”

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{{^usCountry}} The letter further said that the demand for parking at these stations has currently increased. The metro corporation further said that it has already constructed multilevel parkings at the metro stations in Janakpuri West, Rohini and Rajouri Garden which are running successfully. Due to the high cost of construction, part of these developments has been used for commercial purposes in compliance with applicable development control norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter further said that the demand for parking at these stations has currently increased. The metro corporation further said that it has already constructed multilevel parkings at the metro stations in Janakpuri West, Rohini and Rajouri Garden which are running successfully. Due to the high cost of construction, part of these developments has been used for commercial purposes in compliance with applicable development control norms. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is accordingly requested that DMRC may be permitted to develop the parking lots at the aforementioned stations in Gurugram on a PPP model,” the DMRC letter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is accordingly requested that DMRC may be permitted to develop the parking lots at the aforementioned stations in Gurugram on a PPP model,” the DMRC letter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior HSVP official, when asked about the matter told HT that the issue is under the consideration of the authority, and decision will be taken soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior HSVP official, when asked about the matter told HT that the issue is under the consideration of the authority, and decision will be taken soon. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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