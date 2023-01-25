Doctor arrested for running illegal abortion clinic in Sector 13

A 61-year-old doctor was arrested on Tuesday night for conducting illegal abortions at an unauthorised clinic in Sector 13 in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Dr Renu, who goes by her first name, was arrested after she accepted money from a decoy patient who sought to terminate her pregnancy, and her clinic was sealed after a raid conducted by health department officials, said police officers.

According to investigators, health department officials received a tip-off about Dr Renu’s activities after which they sent a woman, who was one-and-a-half months pregnant, as a decoy patient to the doctor to terminate her pregnancy. The woman told Dr Renu that she already had two children and did not need a third, said police officers.

After the woman met Dr Renu, the latter gave her a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Kit, which is a combination of abortifacients, said police officers.

A team of health department officials, led by deputy civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar, gave the woman four currency notes of ₹500 denomination. Dr Renu charged the woman ₹600 for the MTP kit, so she handed over two of the ₹500 currency notes to the doctor, said police officers.

As soon as the woman stepped out of the clinic, health officials entered and seized the two ₹500 currency notes from Dr Renu which the woman gave her to purchase the MTP kit, said police officers.

On Kumar’s complaint, a First Information Report was registered against the doctor under relevant sections of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, National Medical Commission Act and Section 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Tuesday night, said police.

Kumar said another MTP kit was recovered from the suspect’s handbag. “She could produce neither bills for the MTP kits nor documents to show if the clinic was registered,” he said.

Dr Renu received her Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from MD University in Rohtak, said police officers.