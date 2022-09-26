Domestic worker hired online flees with cash in Gurugram’s DLF Phase II

A domestic worker hired through an online portal by a family in DLF Phase-II allegedly fled with ₹35,000 in cash after locking her employer and her mother inside their residence, police said on Sunday.

According to cops, an agent brought the suspect to Seema Debnath’s house at 12.30pm on September 14 for work and charged the employer ₹32,500 for the service. The suspect, aged around 22 years, submitted an Aadhar card, police verification certificate and other documents which were later found to be forged. Police suspect that she is part of a gang involved in duping and stealing from people.

The suspect stayed at the house till 5pm and then escaped after stealing cash from Seema’s handbag. She latched the door of a bedroom where Seema (39) and her mother Shikha Debnath (64) were present.

According to Seema, she searched online for a house helper and got a contact number through which the domestic worker was hired. “We realised that she locked us fifteen minutes after she latched the door. I rang a security guard who came and opened the door,” she said. Debnath alleged that the agent who brought the suspect became unreachable after the incident.

Satender Singh, station house officer of DLF Phase-II police station, said the crime seems to be committed by professionals. “This might be a racket working across NCR. We are trying to trace them,” he said.

Based on Seema’s complaint, an FIR was registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-II police station on Saturday night.