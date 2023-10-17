Driver dead, helper injured as two trucks collide on NH-48

A truck driver was killed and his helper injured after the truck in which they were travelling rear-ended another trailer truck when it suddenly stopped near Bilaspur Chowk on NH-48, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place around 2am on Sunday and identified the deceased driver as Ashok Bhagora and the injured helper as Satish Kumar, both hailing from Dungarpur in Rajasthan.

Police said the duo were transporting goods from Mumbai to Delhi and the trailer truck moving ahead of them was loaded with cement.

Investigators said the entire cabin of the truck was crushed on impact, trapping the driver between the mangled remains. They said the crew of the trailer truck fled the spot soon after the accident.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both trucks were removed using cranes. “We are trying to trace the driver by contacting the owner of the trailer truck,” he said.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver of the trailer truck under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Sunday evening.

