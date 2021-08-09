Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram News
gurugram news

Drone survey of Aravallis delayed due to pending permissions, rain

While the survey has started in some parts of the Aravallis under the Sohna forest range, it was affected on Saturday due to rainfall
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Illegal constructions are under the admin’s radar. (HT Archive)

Almost a week after the district administration decided to conduct a drone survey of the Aravallis to identify encroachments and illegal constructions, such as farmhouses, the survey is yet to take off in some areas due to rain and lack of requisite permissions, officials said.

“Many parts of the Aravallis in Gurugram come under prohibited areas, so several permissions are needed for conducting a drone survey. We have finalised the agency and four teams are deployed, but certain permissions are still pending. So, a complete survey has not started,” a senior official of the district administration said, wishing not to be identified.

The official cited above said that while the survey has started in some parts of the Aravallis under the Sohna forest range, it was affected on Saturday due to rainfall. The official said that the survey is yet to take off in areas under the Gurugram forest range and that notices have been sent to owners of over 70 illegal structures constructed in the Aravallis.

Rajeev Tejyan, divisional forest officer of Gurugram, did not respond to calls and messages on Sunday.

Last Tuesday, officials decided to conduct a drone survey of 33 villages located along the Aravallis to identify illegal structures and farmhouses in protected areas. The district administration officials said after the identification of such properties, notices will be sent to the owners and demolitions will be carried out to clear the protected area. According to forest department officials, the drone survey will cover over 6,800 hectares of land protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

The action against illegal structures in the forest areas of Gurugram is being taken on the lines of Faridabad, where the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directed the authorities to remove illegal constructions in the Aravallis.

