DSP death: Bail granted to one of the suspects
Gurugram: The chief judicial magistrate court in Nuh granted bail to Jabid aka Billa, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the death of Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh.
DSP Singh was run over and killed by a truck, while he was out acting on a tip-off involving illegal mining in Panchgaon’s Chilla village on July 19.
Billa was apprehended from Bibipur in Nuh Sadar on July 22 for allegedly helping the truck driver, who ran over DSP Singh, to flee to Rajasthan. He is one of the 11 suspects arrested so far in connection with the case.
According to police, Billa, a native of Gandwa village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, gave a ride to truck driver Shabbir Illiyas aka Mittar on his motorcycle after police started conducting raids. Mittar is the prime accused in the DSP murder case, and was arrested on July 20 from the Pahari police station area in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. He was taken on a two-day police remand, and later sent to a 14-day judicial custody, according to police.
Shaukat Ali, counsel for Billa, moved a bail application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Satish Kumar on Wednesday, and the bail was granted after the first hearing. “My client was arrested under Section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and it is a bailable offence. There was no recovery pending at his end following which we filed for the bail,” Ali said.
Ali also said that Mittar took a lift from his client, and Billa was not aware that he was helping a murder accused. “Police said that Billa took Mittar to Sare Kalan village near Rajasthan’s Tijara, where they stayed at the house of Mittar’s sister. The next day, they moved to Gwalta village on a motorcycle and then travelled to Bharatpur, from where Mittar was arrested. My client just dropped him and left. Our arguments were based on this fact, and we proved it with evidence, following which bail was granted,” he added.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
