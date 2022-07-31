DSP death: Bail granted to one of the suspects

Gurugram: The chief judicial magistrate court in Nuh granted bail to Jabid aka Billa, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the death of Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh.

DSP Singh was run over and killed by a truck, while he was out acting on a tip-off involving illegal mining in Panchgaon’s Chilla village on July 19.

Billa was apprehended from Bibipur in Nuh Sadar on July 22 for allegedly helping the truck driver, who ran over DSP Singh, to flee to Rajasthan. He is one of the 11 suspects arrested so far in connection with the case.

According to police, Billa, a native of Gandwa village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, gave a ride to truck driver Shabbir Illiyas aka Mittar on his motorcycle after police started conducting raids. Mittar is the prime accused in the DSP murder case, and was arrested on July 20 from the Pahari police station area in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. He was taken on a two-day police remand, and later sent to a 14-day judicial custody, according to police.

Shaukat Ali, counsel for Billa, moved a bail application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Satish Kumar on Wednesday, and the bail was granted after the first hearing. “My client was arrested under Section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and it is a bailable offence. There was no recovery pending at his end following which we filed for the bail,” Ali said.

Ali also said that Mittar took a lift from his client, and Billa was not aware that he was helping a murder accused. “Police said that Billa took Mittar to Sare Kalan village near Rajasthan’s Tijara, where they stayed at the house of Mittar’s sister. The next day, they moved to Gwalta village on a motorcycle and then travelled to Bharatpur, from where Mittar was arrested. My client just dropped him and left. Our arguments were based on this fact, and we proved it with evidence, following which bail was granted,” he added.

