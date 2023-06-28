DTCP, admin recommend regularisation of 11 illegal colonies in Ggm

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the district-level scrutiny committee on Monday approved the regularisation of 11 unauthorised colonies in Gurugram that fall outside the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation area, officials said, adding that the recommendations will be forwarded to the Haryana government for a final approval within a week.

A meeting of the district-level scrutiny committee, chaired by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday, found that 11 colonies met the parameters for regularisation, said DTCP officials.

DTCP officials said that 49 more such illegal colonies are under consideration by the scrutiny panel and if they fulfill the parameters, then recommendation for their regularisation will also be sent to the government.

DC Yadav said a detailed survey of all unauthorised colonies that fall outside the municipal corporation area was conducted in 2021, as per the directions of the state government. “The survey had found 102 such colonies out of which only 60 colonies met the parameters set by the government to qualify for regularisation”, he said.

Yadav said that out of the 60 chosen colonies, a survey and department inquiry of 11 colonies were carried out and were found to be fit for immediate regularisation.

“The proposal for the regularisation of these 11 colonies will be sent to the government this week itself. On the other hand, the remaining 49 colonies have been made available for verification by the departments concerned,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said that the parameters set by the government to qualify for the regularisation process of colonies are the presence of three-metre wide internal roads, an approach road measuring at least six metres in width, the area of the colony should not be less than two acres and commercial components in the colonies should not be more than 4%.

“The 11 colonies that have been selected for regularisation fall in the revenue estates of Badshahpur, Harsaru and Farrukhnagar. We have made all efforts to ensure that more colonies are brought into the ambit of planning so that people living there can avail amenities such as better roads, sewage systems, stormwater drains and other facilities,” the town planner said. He said four colonies in Farrukhnagar, four in Harsaru, one in Manesar, one in Badshahpur and one in Sohna have been selected for regularisation under the prescribed norms.

Yadav said the state government has made it easier to regularise unauthorised colonies. “Earlier, only residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) were authorised to apply for regularisation of colonies, but now an individual resident can apply for the same”, he said.

“We are handholding the RWAs and individual residents and helping them apply for the regularisation process. The inspection of the remaining 49 colonies is also underway and they are also under consideration by the district-level scrutiny committee,” Yadav added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail