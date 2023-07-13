DTCP constitutes three teams to survey private colonies in Gurugram

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has constituted three teams to check violations and illegal commercial activities being carried out in private licenced colonies, officials said on Wednesday.

Gurugram, India-July 08, 2023: A view of a street market of MCG located at sector-32 near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday, 08 July 2023. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sought suggestions from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and citizens to improve the street vending system in their municipal Area (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)**To go with Leena Dhankar's Story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teams will conduct a detailed survey and submit reports within two weeks after which action will be initiated against violators. The teams have been formed after a number of complaints were received by the department, said DTCP officials.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said they have received multiple complaints regarding operation of commercial establishments in private residential colonies, which is against the rules and causes problems to residents due to increase in traffic, pollution, and also puts pressure on infrastructure.

“These residential colonies have been designed for residential spaces and running commercial establishments is in violation of rules. We have received many complaints in this regard and the DTCP headquarters in Chandigarh has directed us to take action against these violations,” said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said the first team will conduct a survey in areas such as DLF Phase 3, 4, 5, Sushant Lok 1, 2, 3, South City 1, Malibu Towne and Ardee City. The second team will conduct a survey in Palam Vihar, Saraswati Kunj, Vipul World, BPTP 102-102A and Sun City, while the third team will conduct a survey in DLF Phase 1, 2, South City 1 and Mayfield Garden.

Last week, the department had bifurcated Gurugram district into three zones for the purpose of making enforcement more effective.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON