DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that a survey conducted last week found 39 plot owners who converted their plots into shops and commercial complexes in violation of rules
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. DTCP officials said that if the owners don’t submit a satisfactory reply within a week, recommendations will be made to cancel their occupation certificates.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that a survey conducted last week found 39 plot owners who converted their plots into shops and commercial complexes in violation of rules. “The plot owners have erected constructions beyond the permissible limits and made internal changes in violation of Section 3B of the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975, making them liable to face penal action. We have asked the owners to submit a reply within seven days and take corrective measures, failing which we will act against them,” he said.
DTCP officials said that commercial establishments in residential areas along other major roads in the city will also come under scrutiny soon. “We will be conducting similar surveys along major roads to curb this practice,” Madholia added.
In a separate matter, Madholia said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans. “The three properties were sealed for building plan violations and operating commercial establishments in residential plots. But the owners broke the seals without permission. We have decided to get FIRs registered against them,” he said.
It may be noted here that the department sealed around 200 commercial establishments in DLF phase three which were operating on residential plots in August this year.
-
Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
-
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
-
Karnataka: UNESCO expert visits Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebedu. Here is why
After several attempts by the Karnataka government to put Hoysala temples on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation world heritage sites list, an expert, Tiong Kian Boom, visited the Hoysaleshwara temple on Wednesday at Halebeedu. He examined the architecture of Hoysalas and will submit a report to the UNESCO. After this, Boom will visit the Hoysala temples in Belur and Somanathapura of Karnataka.
-
Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held
A joint team of officials from the chief minister's flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. A Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, Anil Kumar, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months.
-
Akhilesh Yadav to lead march on first day of Monsoon session; Samajwadi Party leaders detained on way to Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march from the party headquarters to the Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature on September 19 to protest against the allegedly poor law and order situation, rising inflation and unemployment. “Besides 15 legislators, 17 other party leaders were also taken into custody,” said former minister Manoj Pandey. Yadav said the SP's sitting and former legislators will take part in the march.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics