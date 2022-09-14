DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. DTCP officials said that if the owners don’t submit a satisfactory reply within a week, recommendations will be made to cancel their occupation certificates.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that a survey conducted last week found 39 plot owners who converted their plots into shops and commercial complexes in violation of rules. “The plot owners have erected constructions beyond the permissible limits and made internal changes in violation of Section 3B of the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975, making them liable to face penal action. We have asked the owners to submit a reply within seven days and take corrective measures, failing which we will act against them,” he said.

DTCP officials said that commercial establishments in residential areas along other major roads in the city will also come under scrutiny soon. “We will be conducting similar surveys along major roads to curb this practice,” Madholia added.

In a separate matter, Madholia said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans. “The three properties were sealed for building plan violations and operating commercial establishments in residential plots. But the owners broke the seals without permission. We have decided to get FIRs registered against them,” he said.

It may be noted here that the department sealed around 200 commercial establishments in DLF phase three which were operating on residential plots in August this year.