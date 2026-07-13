The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has proposed acquiring around 1,150 acre land to build 24 metre missing internal roads in Sectors 58 to 115, a move aimed at improving connectivity to private condominiums and residential colonies.

DTCP plans 1,150-acre acquisition to build missing sector roads in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), DTCP has directed the department to submit a proposal on priority. The department has also been asked to include commercial land along these roads to make the proposal financially viable.

The ACS issued the directions during a review meeting of the state budget announcements on May 21.

The absence of 24-metre roads in developing sectors has been a major problem for residents, with many housing societies depending on narrow village roads for access. A senior DTCP official aware of the matter said the department has identified and mapped the land required to construct the missing 24-metre roads. “Land acquisition costs are substantial. We are considering acquiring additional land along these stretches for commercial development so it can be auctioned to generate revenue for acquiring land for the roads. A meeting on the proposal will be held soon,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the budget speech this year, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the government would acquire land to build the missing roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the budget speech this year, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the government would acquire land to build the missing roads. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A senior government official said around 1,150 acres of unlicensed land will be acquired for the project. “The department will submit the proposal for government approval,” he said.

According to the meeting minutes, the DTCP suggested that the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) initially acquire the land. The cost can later be reimbursed from external development charges. It also proposed that the HSVP acquire commercial land along these roads. The revenue generated from such land can help recover the acquisition cost.

Under the Gurgaon-Manesar Master Plan 2031, developers were responsible for constructing 24-metre internal sector roads within their licensed areas. However, many roads could not be built due to legal disputes and unavailability of land.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last October, residents of developing sectors approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking directions for the construction of the missing sector roads.

Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor, Dwarka e-way Gurugram Development Association, which filed the petition, said the road is crucial for the city’s development. “Several condominiums still do not have proper access because these roads are missing. Basic utilities cannot be laid in some areas and many land parcels cannot get development licenses because there are no roads,” he said.