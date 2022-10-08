DTCP seals shops, removes encroachments in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) enforcement team on Friday sealed several shops and vends illegally operated from basements and ground floors of residential units in U-16, U-19, U-35, U-36, and U-37 lanes in DLF phase three.

According to Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), the sealing-and-anti-encroachment drive was conducted by a DTCP team with the support of 150 police personnel. “Encroachment on roads like overhanging structures, chajjas, and structures projecting out of units were demolished. There were multiple shops constructed on single units which have been sealed,” he said.

The DTCP team also demolished some eateries along the Metro Station lane. “Temporary kiosks selling cigarettes, juices and momos, and other eating joints were razed. In all, 35 such kiosks have been removed from all the lanes,” Madholia said. Shops sealed by the enforcement team include general stores, gyms, medical stores, food shops, and wine shops, among others. The team also sealed a hotel running from a residential plot, 0fficials said.

Earlier on Thursday, the enforcement wing demolished kitchens and bathrooms of 23 flats which were illegally constructed on two plots of land in Palam Vihar. According to the department, the plot owners continued construction work despite repeated notices and sealing of the site. DTCP sealed 58 flats, including 32 on these two plots, for illegal construction in July this year.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that only four floors (residential units) and one stilt parking are allowed on a single plot but the owners constructed 16 residential units each in violation of rules. “We sealed these buildings earlier but the owners continued construction work and removed the seal,” he said. Madholia added that 23 out of these 32 illegal flats were found unoccupied and the enforcement team manually demolished their internal walls, kitchens, and toilets.

