DTCP seals three floors of Gurugram house for violating OC norms

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday sealed three unoccupied floors of a house in DLF Phase 2 and cancelled its occupation certificate after they found that its design violated the original plan. The department also lodged a complaint with the police against the owner, after which the police registered a case, said DTCP officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said a team carried out a detailed survey while acting on a complaint which stated that the owner of a house in DLF Phase 2 had constructed many additions to the building after obtaining the occupation certificate. “The team found that the owner of the house had made many illegal constructions in the stilt area, and filled the setbacks (a plain, flat offset in a wall) and cutouts as well. This is a gross violation of the building plan and also these additions were carried out after obtaining occupation certificate. We have sealed unoccupied three floors of the house and lodged a complaint with police. They have registered a case in the matter,” he said.

DTCP officials said that violations in individual houses are being treated at par with illegal colonies and the properties are being sealed and cases registered when rampant violations are being found. “We have already formed five teams to carry out inspections in such matters,” said Bhath.