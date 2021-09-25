DTCP seeks details of Sai Lane flats in Gurugram after residents seek relief

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday asked the flat owners and residents of Sai Lane colony in old Gurugram to submit the details of flat ownership, seller details, history of ownership and detail of registry in the next 15 days. The department issued the directions after a delegation of 100 residents called upon the district town planner, enforcement, and sought relief against the decision of the department to restore the site to its original condition, which effectively means the property could be demolished.

DTCP officials said that they issued restoration notices to the developers, property dealers and owners of the land who constructed the flats without any permission from the competent authority and in complete violation of law.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that they sought details of ownership and sale of flats to establish the involvement of people who fraudulently constructed flats and duped gullible buyers into buying these illegal properties. “The department will take action against the builders and property developers for illegal construction. As far as buyers are concerned, we will first issue them notices, give them a proper hearing and recommend a series of actions to the headquarter in accordance with the law. We don’t want to harass the homebuyers but violation of rules will not be allowed,” he said.

The department also said that homebuyers in the city should conduct due diligence and, in case of confusion, check with DTCP before buying a property.

Around 100 Sai Lane residents, who visited the DTCP office, submitted that they bought the property only after developers got the registry done. Regular power connections, water and sewage connections were issued and there was no hint of any fraud, said Rajesh Vij, general secretary, Sai Lane residents welfare association.

“Most of the people are middle class and they took loans to buy these flats when they went on sale in 2018. Proper registries were carried out and we paid the stamp duty and other taxes as per law. The people are worried about the future but today [Friday], we were assured that justice would be done and no unilateral action would be taken,” said Vij, adding that the colony has 135 flats and all are occupied.

He also said that they will co-operate fully with the authorities and share all the details required to conduct the probe.