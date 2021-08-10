Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP seeks registry, power connection details of Sai Lane Colony, illegal housing in Sector 65
gurugram news

DTCP seeks registry, power connection details of Sai Lane Colony, illegal housing in Sector 65

Around 135 flats have been constructed in violation of rules and without permission in Sai Lane Colony of Old Gurugram, while over 100 flats have been built on agricultural land in Sector 65, DTCP officials said
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:51 PM IST
A view of Sai Lane Colony.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sought plot registry details of Sai Lane Colony and another colony in Sector 65, where registrations were done for illegal housings despite lack of land-use change permissions. The department also sought details of electricity connections to residences, questioning on what basis the same was issued.

Around 135 flats have been constructed in violation of rules and without permission in Sai Lane Colony of Old Gurugram, while over 100 flats have been built on agricultural land in Sector 65, DTCP officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that while notices have already been served to owners, developers and property dealers, they are seeking details from the revenue department regarding the registry of these illegal properties. “We have also sought details from the power utility, to find out on what basis electricity connections were released to these flats owners,” he said.

“We have sought details of the property deeds registered by the revenue department and also an explanation as to how these properties could be registered as these were developed without CLU [change of land use] permissions or licence from DTCP. As per Haryana urban development rules, clearance has to be obtained from the department for registration of property smaller than two acres in controlled areas,” said Bhath.

A letter sent to the revenue and electricity departments states, ”After perusal of revenue documents, it has been found that unauthorised colony has been carved out in the revenue estate of Gurugram village without any permission from competent authority and raised unauthorised construction of independent flats/floors and sold to individuals and sale deeds executed.”

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said action was initiated against the colony developed in Sector 65 last year and a number of flats were sealed and constructed stopped. “A case has also been registered against the property developers and landowners who were engaged in the sale of such flats. We have also issued notice to people involved in Sai Lane and action would be initiated against them as well,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP